‘He Looks Just Like Him’: Fans Do a Double Take After Chris Tucker Shares New Video with His 24-Year-Old Son

Chris Tucker was recently spotted at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami, where the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 109-94 to take a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night.

The “Friday” actor appeared to be enjoying himself as he smiled into the camera in a video. But he wasn’t alone as he stood next to his son, Destin Christopher Tucker.

Chris Tucker and his 24-year-old son, Destin. (Photo: @christucker/Instagram)

“At the Miami Heat Game last night, in Miami,” he captioned the short clip. “Starting off my a Father’s Day early!!”

Fans in Tucker’s comment section saluted him for getting some father-son time in before the annual holiday. Many shared memes from his lead roles in the 1995 film “Friday” and 1998’s “Rush Hour.”

The beloved comedian’s video was shared by the gossip blog site Ice Cream Convos on Instagram, where fans in their comment section were stunned at the resemblance between him and the 24-year-old.

“Ain’t no denying that child!”

“I didn’t know he had a son and they are twinnin.”

“He can’t deny him!”

“Lord,,, that is his TWIN!!!”

“He looks just like him. Very Handsome.”

Chris Tucker with son Destin then and now 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NMWow6550x — uBomiBam  (@Havana_Bloom) March 24, 2023

There were also a dozen commenters who focused their attention on Tucker and his good looks. “This man is still fine,” said one fan.

The “Rush Hour” star shares Destin with his ex-wife, casting director Azja Pryor. Though they divorced in 2003, they managed to keep their son out of the public eye as a child.

Tucker has said becoming a father changed him for the better.

“Fatherhood changed me in a way like … it takes awhile to realize you’re a father,” he told reporters in 2007. “It’s like, ‘I’m a father. Somebody’s depending on me.’ So, it’s like, it’s different, but it changed me in a good way because it opens you up and it really opens up a different side of you and you have to, you really have somebody depending on you.”

As a child, Destin would occasionally appear with his dad at basketball games and other sporting events. As he got older, he began appearing with Tucker at red carpet events and movie premieres.

Similar to his parents, the young entertainer has a few acting credits under his belt. The Morehouse alum starred as an extra in a karate scene in the 2007 film, “Rush Hour 3.”

In 2022 he wrote, produced, and directed the short thriller “SPECTROPHOBIA,” which has yet to be released, as noted on his Instagram.