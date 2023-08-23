‘MJ Made a Hard Song Go Soft’: Fans React After 50 Cent Shares Video of Chris Tucker Joking about Michael Jackson Singing ‘In Da Club’

50 Cent is having a moment of reflection after sharing a resurfaced clip from Chris Tucker‘s comedy special about one of his biggest fans, Michael Jackson. According to Tucker, the late great Michael Jackson was a big fan of the rapper’s 2003 anthem “In Da Club.”

50 Cent laughs at resurfaced clip of Chris Tucker reminiscing on Michael Jackson’s love for 50’s song, “In Da Club.” (Photos: @50cent/Instagram; @christucker/Instagram)

The G-Unit artist went to his Instagram to post a clip from Tucker’s 2015 Netflix special “Chris Tucker Live,” where the comedian joked about a time when he and the King of Pop were in a car together and the track from “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” came on.

The “Rush Hour” actor said everything was “cool” until Jackson started rapping along with the lyrics.

“Michael, Michael, no! Michael, no! Don’t sing the words. Please,” said Tucker who claims that Jackson responded, “I love that song. I love that beat. I love it. That is a cold-blooded beat. Of course I wouldn’t go in the club with a bottle full of ‘bub. I wouldn’t do that! But I love that song!”

The “Friday” actor told his friend, ‘It doesn’t sound right, Mike,’ who allegedly responded ‘I know but I love it!’”

50 captioned the post saying, “yo chris is crazy who didn’t like that one LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

Underneath his post, fans laughed about MJ’s reaction to 50’s song.

“we need to see more of @christucker ! 50 put him in Power asap.”

“MJ made a hard song go soft…”

“lmao “that is a cold blooded beat” sound like sum shi mj wud say.”

If you don't remember when Michael Jackson performed live with Chris Tucker & Usher. 🐐🐐🐐



If you don't remember when Michael Jackson performed live with Chris Tucker & Usher. 🐐🐐🐐

Just recently, another artist compared the South Jamaica, Queens native to Michael Jackson. During his stop in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on The Final Lap Tour, 50 brought out Dreamville rapper J. Cole, who made a statement about 50’s biggest album.

“Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is the best album of all time I don’t give a fuck what you talking about.” Cole told fans at the concert, “It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at number one, and it’s Thriller at number two, and I love Michael Jackson.”

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has been compared to the pop icon. As previously reported in 2019, the “Many Men” rapper made a post on social media where he stated that “CB [Chris Brown] better then MJ to me now.” and then posted a clip of Brown doing backflips on stage during the concert and commented, “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

Fifty followed that up with a photoshopped picture of his face on the “Thriller” album cover with the caption, “CB ain’t got shit on me.I got moves fool #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”