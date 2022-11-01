Pam Grier Defends Director Quentin Tarantino for Including the N-Word In His Films, Blames Samuel Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in at least six films directed by Quentin Tarantino, whom many call “racist.” The blunt actor is synonymous with cursing and righteously using the N-word on screen. He said both phrases in Tarantino’s 1997 film, “Jackie Brown,” starring leading lady, Pam Grier.

In a recent interview, the actress blamed Jackson for using the N-word more times than Tarantino wrote in his script. “He only wrote maybe 10 times in the script. But Sam’s character did it like 50,” Grier told host Bevy Smith.

Pam Grier (L) and Quentin Tarantino. (Photo by John Lamparski/2022 Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images)

“So that was Sam’s acting craft doing it,” she continued. “So, and people brought that up. And Quentin says, ‘I don’t know why they do it. I didn’t do it.’ And Sam said, ‘No, I did it. I said it ‘cause his character should say it that many times.’ My n—-, my, come on now.”

The 73-year-old entertainer admitted that Jackson ad-libbed the N-word numerous times in “Jackie Brown” and in another Tarantino film, “Pulp Fiction.”

Smith explained that some people were “offended” Tarantino, a white man, would even add the word into his scripts. But Grier said, “that’s overthinking.”

“That’s overthinking,” she reasoned. “There are people trying to find out ‘is there something wrong with the filmmaker where they never ask him.’ And Sam did say it in articles, but people don’t read. They don’t read everything.”

Pam Grier in, Jackie Brown (1997)

She said, “It’s so easy to say one word and generalize, which cheats everybody from the truth.”

The pair went on discussing the 1970s blaxploitation era Grier disapproved of. The term combines the words Black and exploitation and refers to low-budget independent films that appeal to black audiences.

Before “Jackie Brown,” Grier starred in the blaxploitation films, “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown.” She was known for portraying gun-toting women who cursed and exuded their confidence, femininity, and strength through fighting crime. However, she claims the use of the N-word “is even more intense” in today’s hip-hop and rap music.

“What I said in blaxploitation is like a nursery rhyme compared to what kids and videos look like today,” Grier stated. “So we change with culture every 3-5 years. And with what they said back in the day … well, yes. But there’s a lot of people who are like that. And it’s not up to me to demean them or say it’s not accepted.”

A Variety article revealed the N-word was used 38 times in “Jackie Brown. Critics felt it was unnecessary, while director Spike Lee and others thought it was overly excessive.

“I’m not against the word and I use it but not excessively. And some people speak that way,” said the filmmaking vet. “But Quentin is infatuated with that word. What does he want to be made, an honorary Black man?”

He added, “If I had used the word ‘kike’ 38 times in ‘Mo Better Blues,’ it would have been my last picture.”

Tarantino’s liberal use of the N-word has caused a 25-year feud with Lee, who also criticized his movie, “Django Unchained.” The Western thriller follows the story of a freed slave (Jaime Foxx) on a mission to rescue his wife (Kerry Washington) from a slave plantation. The characters uttered the N-word more than 100 times, per The Hollywood reporter.

Prior to its release, “The Do the Right Thing” director expressed plans to boycott “Django Unchained” in honor of his ancestors.

“All I’m going to say is it’s be disrespectful to my ancestors to see that film. That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. I can’t disrespect my ancestors,” Lee told Vibe TV. “I can’t do it, can’t do it. Now, that’s me. I’m not speaking on behalf of anybody but myself. I can’t do it.”

He later tweeted, “American Slavery Was Not A Sergio Leone Spaghetti Western. It Was A Holocaust. My Ancestors Are Slaves. Stolen From Africa. I Will Honor Them.”