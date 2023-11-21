Joe Biden’s Birthday Post Gets Slaughtered on Social Media After Someone Tried to Fit 81 Candles on President’s Cake

Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday, Nov. 20, but instead of congratulating him, social media users mercilessly roasted his cake.

The 46th President of the United States posted a picture to his personal Instagram page, where he commemorated the day with a chocolate cake. Instead of the number 81 candle on the cake, the cake included 81 candles.

The amount of candles the cake had, and their close proximity made the fire so bright that a red glow illuminated the president’s face. Biden even joked about his age, and the amount of candles in the caption, writing, “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

However, he wasn’t the only one to make jokes as commenters had their say about the amount of candles on the cake. Some made jokes about the cake, saying that it was a fire hazard. One person said, “Bro is setting fire to the White House.” Another person asked, “Is that the new Snoop Dogg smokeless stove,” in reference to the Long Beach rapper’s new portable fire pit that went viral this week.

Other people questioned if Biden would be able to put out the fire by himself. One person said, “I dont think bro has enough air in his lungs to blow out that cake,” while another said, “My man is gonna collapse if he has to blow out this many candles.”

my man is gonna collapse if he has too blow out this many candles https://t.co/FEGNswsTCK — invisible-eye (@leoonajourney) November 21, 2023

The head of state’s age has been a point of contention ever since he was elected as the oldest president in the history of the United States.

The concern for his age has become even louder as he has seemingly had more and more memory problems as his term has gone on. Biden also joked about this on his birthday when he did the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning at the White House.

During the ceremony, the Scranton, Pennsylvania-born politician jokingly said, “I just want you to know it’s difficult turning 60. Difficult.” He also joked that this was the 76th anniversary of the event, and he couldn’t attend the first Thanksgiving turkey pardoning because he was too young at the time.

This made some people question the origin of the annual pardoning of the turkeys, as some historians disagree on when the event actually started. If this was the 76th anniversary, that would mean that the first president to pardon the turkeys was Harry Truman.

The White House Historical Association said that Truman was the first president to present the turkeys, but reportedly there is no proof that he pardoned them.

The annual event didn’t become the norm until Ronald Reagan did it during his term in 1981. It was then further solidified by George H. W. Bush when he “presidentially pardoned” the turkeys and sent them to live on a children’s farm.