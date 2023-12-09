Charlamagne Tha God Tears Into Joe Biden, Begs Him to ‘Step Aside’ from 2024 Presidential Race If He Can’t Beat Donald Trump; New Poll Validates Democrats’ Concerns

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God sat in as host for “The Daily Show” this week on Comedy Central and begged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The South Carolina native, who has been critical of the POTUS before, says his stepping aside would not only better secure a win over former President Donald Trump, but would be “the ultimate Christmas gift” for America.

Joe Biden loses to Donald Trump in 2024 Presidential elections according to hypothetical scenario by Wall Street Journal: Photo Screenshot/ CBS

Many remember how Charlamagne grilled Biden in 2020 when he appeared on his morning radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” where he uttered the comment, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

The remark not only offended the host but also many Black people who were tuning in to the show. Nonetheless, despite the controversy, the Delaware politician emerged victorious in the election, surpassing his predecessor in a contentious win that led to an insurrection in Washington, D.C.

Over three years later, and after winning the presidency, Biden is still not one of Charlamagne’s favorites. While hosting “The Daily Show,” he made sure to include his disdain for the president in his behind-the-desk monologue.

Charlamagne tha God (@cthagod⁩): “Please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift & step aside” pic.twitter.com/CStME06GDq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 7, 2023

“So, Donald Trump is currently running on a platform of dictatorship, and the only man standing in his way is President Joe Biden, seen here looking at his own approval ratings,” he quipped. “People have been questioning why Biden hasn’t stepped aside and last night Biden gave an answer that just raises more questions.”

Biden was speaking at a closed-door fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and started talking about his run for reelection. He told those in attendance “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running.”

He added, “We can’t let him win.”

The New York Times best-selling author said that if Biden really didn’t want Trump to win, he would not be running. Instead, he would step aside and allow others to run and have a chance at winning.

Biden actually agrees. When asked if there were “any Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump other than” himself, the 81-year-old answered, “Probably 50 of them.”

“Oh my God, this is Biden’s ego talking. If you think there are other people who can beat him, step aside,” Charlamagne begged. “I know you think you’ve got this in the bag … but the polls say otherwise.”

A Wall Street Journal poll published Saturday may confirm exactly that. Registered voters surveyed across the country gave Trump a win by 4 percentage points in a hypothetical general election scenario.

The poll found that voters have more confidence in Trump to better handle the economy, inflation, crime, border security and the war between Israel and Hamas. Conversely, Biden received high marks for handling abortion and tone in politics.

For the funny man, this is not just an issue of his competency or his misspeak on Black people, it is about age, suggesting that the president, whose health has been a concern for many, should retire because of his age.

“See the facts are Biden’s not getting any younger. He’s not going to get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate. So, please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside,” he said.

Biden, who made history as the oldest person to be elected as president, has been ridiculed and mocked for his age.

Just weeks ago, the 46th president turned 81 and his team posted a picture of him on his Instagram page with a chocolate cake decorated with 81 candles. With all of the candles lit, the cake looked as if it were engulfed in flames.

The president even joked, “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

There are three people currently vying for the Democratic ticket in the upcoming presidential election.

In late October, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, 54, entered the race with a challenging bid for the nomination. Phillips has been very vocal in his critique of the president and continues, like Charlamagne, to urge Biden to step aside.

Marianne Williamson, best-selling author and former “spiritual advisor” to Oprah Winfrey, announced her candidacy in March 2023. This marks the 70-year-old’s second run for office.

The final official Democratic candidate vying for the nomination is Cenk Uygur, host of “The Young Turks” talk show. The 53-year-old declared his candidacy in October on his political show. However, Uygur is currently being deemed ineligible to run, as he was born in Turkey, and Article 2 of the Constitution mandates that one must be born in the United States to be eligible for the office.