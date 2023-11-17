‘Told a Bad Joke That Didn’t Land’: Brandon T. Jackson Faces Backlash for Seemingly Mocking Cassie Ventura’s Rape and Abuse Allegations Against Diddy

Actor Brandon T. Jackson tried to join in on the Cassie Ventura-Diddy discourse, but it backfired.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura dropped a bombshell lawsuit against her former lover, in which she alleged that Diddy beat, raped and abused her throughout their relationship in the early 2000s.

Brandon T. Jackson makes a statement following his “jokes” about Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against Diddy. (Photo: @brandonyjackson /Instagram Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

A lawsuit obtained by Atlanta Black Star states that Sean “Diddy” Combs, “lured Ms. Ventura into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle and into a romantic relationship with him.” It alleges that Cassie “endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands.”

The complaint includes other allegations such as Diddy forcing himself on her in her home after leaving dinner, forcing the “Me & U” artist to do drugs on “multiple” occasions, voyeurism, and much more.

While many people have spoken out in support of Cassie, while calling out Diddy for his alleged actions and past behaviors, actor Brandon T. Jackson decided to go a different route, with social media users now accusing him of mocking the singer for speaking out.

In a social media post, Jackson said, “Okay now Cassie is coming out. So this is the tell-all generation. I’m just about to confess all of my sins.” He then stated that he ate pork 10 years ago and had “sex with a lot of women,” adding, “She choked me first.”

He continued, “I’m so happy I’m not that famous no more, and then I just paid off my taxes. I was late on my child support a couple of weeks ago.” He finished the video off by saying, “S–t’s crazy out here.”

The “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son” star deleted the video, likely due to the amount of backlash that followed. He ended up making a follow-up video, where he called out people for not understanding that he was trying to be funny.

Jackson said, “Welp, I guess I gotta do it for the 32nd Generation that don’t pay attention to context of jokes. If anybody knows anything about comedic satire, I come from long-form content. It’s called film. It’s called comedic satire.” He went on to say, “No way would I ever make fun of Cassie’s trauma or Diddy or whatever is going on.”

He said that the jokes were about him and not Cassie’s recent allegations, adding, “I’m no one’s slave. I say what I want. I work when I want. But I don’t disrespect people trauma don’t take my words out of context. Period.”

People ran to the comments to tell the 39-year-old that his comments were made in poor taste and that his response video didn’t help matters.

One person said, “How he mad at us cuz he told a bad joke that didn’t land???” Another person made fun of his career, saying, “When you have to explain your jokes cause they not funny it’s time to apply at Chick-fil-A, they hiring!”

Cousins! Actor Brandon T. Jackson has found himself in the hot seat after a post and delete where he “joked” about making a confession! He says that he wasn’t making fun of Cassie ‘s alleged abuse surrounding her previous relationship with Diddy . Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/Kal1D6sKSz — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 17, 2023

In the same video, Jackson called out the people who said he wasn’t working anymore. He said he “chose not to work for seven years” but is now making his “comeback” to acting. He boasted about “a big contract” he signed with Paramount, BET, Tubi and Netflix.

“I got movies coming soon,” he noted, before sharing that he couldn’t promote his projects yet because of the recent actor’s strike, which ended on Nov. 9.

Jackson did say he has his own library and production studio in Detroit, where he produces his films and that his family owns, Impact Network, a black-owned faith-based television network. He added he is “more than” just his character Benny from the 2010 Bow Wow-led comedy “Lottery Ticket.”