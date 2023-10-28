Attorney for Man Linked to Crash That Left Four Pepperdine University Students Dead Said Client Wasn’t Going That Fast, Claims Evidence Proving Speed Was Result of ‘Road Rage’ Incident Is Being Ignored

A 22-year-old man authorities say is linked to the crash in Malibu, California, that left four Pepperdine University students dead has been arrested and charged in connection with the four women’s deaths.

Fraser Bohm was charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and four counts of murder for the death of the victims, who were all in their early 20s, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Wednesday, and his bond is $4 million after being reduced from the previous amount.

Officials have charged 22-year-old Fraser Bohm (top) with four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and four counts of murder in the deaths of (bottom, from left) Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, and Peyton Stewart. (Photo: Youtube/KTLA5/Screenshot)

Bohm initially received lesser charges for the Oct 17 incident, but was let go by police, citing lack of evidence, Fox LA reported. He was retaken into custody earlier this week.

Bohm is accused of speeding on Pacific Coast Highway when he lost control of his car, “causing him to crash into nearby parked vehicles before hitting four pedestrians who were standing on the side of the roadway,” officials said.

As the news station reported, Bohm allegedly exceeded the speed limit, going 104 mph in a 45 mph zone before the crash. Among those killed were Deslyn Williams, Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart, and Niamh Rolston — all sorority sisters.

If he is found guilty, he could face multiple life sentences, officials said. The deadly incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our hearts go out the families, loved ones and the Pepperdine University family as they cope with this unimaginable pain,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, calling it a “senseless act.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bohm’s attorney argued that his client was not driving that fast, adding that another vehicle was chasing him during a road rage incident that began at a nearby bar.

The unidentified second driver allegedly “came into the lane and clipped him,” causing Bohm to “hit the brakes.” Kraut told local station KTLA that when Bohm accelerated to get away from the unknown second driver him, “that’s when the accident occurred.”

“They ignored evidence of a second car,” attorney Michael Kraut told the outlet. Authorities disputed those claims.

The four victims were students of the university’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts and set to graduate next spring. In a statement, the university said they will be given posthumous degrees.

We will honor the academic achievements of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams with posthumous degrees alongside their graduating class of 2024. We deeply grieve the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of these bright young women. pic.twitter.com/OhlzE7qouT — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) October 20, 2023

“No day is more devastating to a tightly knit university community than the day that forces us to come together in grief and sorrow,” said President Jim Gash. “As a parent, the loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy. No words can appropriately convey the depth of my sympathy to the families who are living through a reality no parent would ever want to endure. You are not alone. Pepperdine stands with you as you traverse these challenging waters.”

