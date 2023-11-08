‘Unbelievable!’: Administrators at a California High School Voted a Float with Black Male Student in an Orange Jumper Behind Bars Surrounded By White Students the Best In the Homecoming Parade

Administrators at a predominantly white California high school allowed its students to create a “cops and robbers” homecoming float, sparking backlash.

A picture proclaiming “Juniors won best float” circulated online, causing Black activists, community leaders, and students from the school to speak out against the bigoted display.

Following an investigation into the float, the San Juan Unified School District agreed with the public outcry and determined that the float’s theme exhibited racially insensitive overtones.

“Cops and Robbers” float with the black student behind bars wins the best homecoming float at Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, California. (Photo: Instagram/jdill_will)

The district found that Bella Vista High School staff members not only approved the float in which a Black person locked behind bars costumed in an orange jail jumpsuit and the pretend officers were seemingly all white, but they also voted this float as the top winner of the homecoming parade.

The idea was initially presented to the school in April 2023 and approved by the student government and administrators. According to Jayha Buhs-Jackson, the school’s Black Student Union president, some staffers raised some concerns by September. Approximately 2 percent of the Bella Vista High School student population is Black.

Because students had put so much effort into the concept, the “cops and robbers” themed dress-up day at the school was canceled and changed to “Adam Sandler Day,” but not the float.

The BSU president stated that beyond race, the theme is problematic.

“Regardless of who was in there, that can just bring up a lot of issues with the criminal justice system and mass incarceration,” explained Buhs-Jackson. “My dad is a Black man and very dark-skinned. Every interaction he’s faced with people in [the criminal justice] system has not been positive.”

Still, racial diversity remains a concern in Fair Oaks, California, where the school is located.

According to the U.S. Census, approximately 79 percent of the population is identified as white, with only 2 percent being Black.

One person saw the image of the float and reposted it on his Instagram. He asked, “Who approved this idea?”

“Disgusting!!” and “Terrible” people commented under the man’s post.

In an outrage, one commenter wrote, “This float won 1st place? What float came in 2nd place? The Senior’s Ghost in a white sheet standing around a fire. Unbelievable!”

Bella Vista senior and Black Student Union member Dominique Edwards said she was standing right behind the float when it passed by and was “a little bit stunned” by the float.

“You’re seeing a Black male in an orange suit, also handcuffed,” Edwards said in an interview with CAPRadio.

Edwards’ mother, Rashawn Matthews, said, “My jaw dropped. The young man inside made [eye] contact with me and looked like he felt shame.”

The district has issued a statement acknowledging that the decision to permit the float at the homecoming event was a mistake. In a commitment to foster inclusivity, they have outlined plans to “expand efforts with our Black student union and several community partners to build opportunities and support for our Black students to engage, share their voices, and build community,” according to CBS News.

The district said it is now taking “appropriate actions,” including “engaging in additional professional learning, and we’ve asked that all of our schools districtwide ask themselves critical questions before deciding themes for future events and spirit days.”

