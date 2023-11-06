Brazen Hackers Display Racial Slur on Public Electronic Traffic Sign In North Carolina, Leaving Residents ‘Jaw-Dropped’

An unidentified vandal hacked and displayed a racist slur on an electronic traffic sign in Raleigh, North Carolina, in late October, according to a report.

The slur, which appears to be the N-word, was visible on the sign propped up on Optimist Farm Road. It left one resident with her “jaw dropped,” WRAL reported. And it prompted people passing by to contact local law enforcement.

State Department of Transportation told the outlet that the suspect was able to crack the passcode due to the sign not being locked, adding that the contractors linked to the sign “addressed this to ensure this sign and others are secured with both lock and passcode.” The problem was corrected hours later.

The vandal displayed racially offensive language on a digital sign in North Carolina. (Photo: WRAL/Youtube screenshot)

According to the report, the contractors released a joint statement saying they were “extremely dismayed” and condemned the vandal’s actions.

“We regret that area residents experienced this offensive action. We are investigating how this could have happened and are taking steps to prevent it from happening again,” the statement said, the news station reported. “Each day, the people of Flatiron and Branch strive to build an inclusive culture and contribute to the well-being of the communities where we live and work.”

Per the outlet, vandals have tampered with digital traffic signs in the state before citing two incidents in 2014 and 2018. Earlier this year, in Orlando, Florida, police launched an investigation to find the culprit who hacked a sign and exhibited anti-gay language.

Recently, in Cobb County, Georgia, a hate group used a traffic sign to target the Jewish community: “THIS LAND IS OUR LAND!!! HEIL HITLER AND THE GDL,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Local officials reacted to the sign on social media.

Neo-Nazis projected “This land is our land! Heil Hitler …” on a busy highway overpass along I-75 in Cobb County in metro Atlanta last night. Drivers called 911, and I'm told authorities are investigating. pic.twitter.com/0W83ocA4Kr — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 29, 2023

“We are a state with loving people that exude kindness,” state Attorney General Chris Carr said, per the outlet. “This act and antisemitism have no place in Georgia.

Read the original story here.

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.