‘I Told Them I Fear For Her Life’: Grandfather Claims He Told Hospital Not to Let Baby Leave with Unfit Parents Before Newborn’s Tragic Death

A grieving grandfather in Norfolk, Virginia, whose son and daughter-in-law are facing murder charges in the death of their newborn baby, claims he warned hospital staff not to release the infant into the couple’s care, alleging they were unfit to be parents.

Hilary Johnson Sr. said his pleas were ignored, leading to the heartbreaking loss of his first grandchild, I’ijayah Johnson, who was born on April 25 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but died nine days after leaving the facility with her homeless parents.

“I told them I fear for her life,” Johnson Sr. said, according to reports, blaming the hospital for what he called a complete lack of oversight despite him raising multiple red flags.



Iijayah Johnson died at nine days old. (Photo: GoFundMe)

“Not only me, but my dad even said the same thing. So how is it that you still let that baby leave? She was never supposed to leave that hospital.”

The girl’s parents, 23-year-old Hilary Johnson Jr. and 21-year-old Z’ibreyea Parker remain jailed on one count each of second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

The couple was arraigned on May 8, and both face a preliminary hearing on July 18.

Parker was denied bond on May 14, while Johnson Jr. did not appear in court after his attorney, J.D. Garrett, withdrew his request for bail in light of the horrifying abuse allegations.

The defenseless baby suffered numerous injuries before dying, according to Norfolk Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Newkirk, who described evidence of cruelty during Parker’s bond hearing.

Newkirk shared details from the autopsy, which revealed that I’ijayah had burns on both feet, a bruise on her left eye, five broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and blunt force trauma to the head.

Some of the injuries were consistent with “shaken baby syndrome,” she said.

During the hearing, prosecutors showed graphic photos of the dead infant, which prompted Judge Robert Smith III to ask the defendant if the burns could be explained, as well as an apparent handprint on the infant’s back.

Parker claimed the baby fell out of a stroller and hit her head while Johnson Jr. was jogging. However, court documents obtained by local news stations showed that Parker admitted she was aware of the injuries but did not seek treatment because she “did not think the injuries were all that serious.”

Prosecutors stated that, while at the hospital, the parents “laughed” that they couldn’t remember the child’s birthday, and Newkirk noted that they “did not appear upset or worried” even as the baby was “cold to the touch.”

Previously, Johnson Sr. said he told hospital employees that the couple had been struggling with serious mental health issues.

“How was [the baby] able to leave when accusations were made that her life was in danger and she had no shelter?” Johnson Sr. asked, outraged over the hospital’s alleged failure to heed his warnings.

So far, the hospital has not commented on the allegations by Johnson Sr.

It was not clear if the hospital had a clear policy regarding infant safety in situations like these.

Investigators said the parents were offered a place to stay upon the baby’s discharge from the hospital, but the couple declined, according to WAVY. No one else at the hospital intervened or made any attempt to check on the child’s wellbeing.

A little more than a week later, on May 4, the couple brought the unresponsive child to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, and the girl was declared dead. He said his son and daughter-in-law were living in a tent outside.

“I don’t know what in the world snapped into them to live the way they were living,” Johnson Sr. said, recalling them as “bright kids” when they were younger.

Johnson Sr. has established a GoFundMe to help pay for his granddaughter’s funeral expenses.

“I prayed to myself before [I’ijayah] came here and I said, ‘Lord, please let her maternal instincts kick in that she wants to protect that baby, that she don’t want to live the way she was living, that she wants more for her and her child.”