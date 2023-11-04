‘We Coke Boys but We Ain’t Coke Boys for That’: French Montana Speaks Out After Being ‘Trapped’ In Colombia on Private Plane While Authorities Search for Drugs

French Montana nearly landed himself in hot water after his private plane was subjected to a drug search in Colombia just before returning to the United States.

The Morocco-born rapper uploaded a video onto his Instagram page, stating that he and those with him were “trapped” on the plane until Colombian authorities were certain that no drugs were on board.

“Ain’t this crazy, Colombia it’s time to go,” Montana – whose real name is Karim Kharbouch – said in one video. He then panned his phone around, showing fans Colombian officials and K-9 dogs walking up on the plane.

Montana continued telling his 37.8 million followers that his plane was stopped because “We’re the Coke boys.” The “Coke Boys” is the name of his record label and his six-part mixtape series. He launched the first installation in 2010 and recently released the sixth project earlier this year.

Though many things are named after the euphoric stimulant drug, Montana adamantly noted that the substance was not stored on the aircraft.

“Inshallah they don’t find nothing, we make it home safe. But until then we keep you posted,” he said as his first video concluded.

The “Unforgettable” hitmaker’s second recording documented the authorities and the drug-sniffing pups on the plane searching for any form of illegal substances. “They got the dogs on the plane,” he said.

“Still got us trapped in here… Colombia I love y’all. But y’all ain’t have to do me like this,” Montana said. “Y’all ain’t have to have them dogs in there like that. You know we Coke Boys but we ain’t Coke Boys for that.”

Before the video ended, Montana confirmed that federal authorities didn’t find any drugs on his plane and said that all was “good.”

A few of his videos were shared on The Shade Room’s page, where several commenters noticed the irony in his plane getting swept for contraband. One person wrote, “They heard you call yourself ‘Coke Boy’ they not playing w you .” Another comment read, “They heard you say coke boys too many times.”

Someone else suggested Montana change the name of his record label and projects, writing, “Moral of the story… if yall was the Pepsi boys this would never happen.”

By the looks of videos online, it appears that Montana traveled to the South American country to receive a new set of pearly whites. Cosmetic dentist Mario Montoya shared a video of himself with the Grammy-nominated artist laughing together as Montana showed off his “Billion Dollar Smile.”

The famous doctor recently gave King Harris his own set of bright teeth, but the teenager quickly faced criticism after fans zoomed in on how large his chompers now look. In addition to Harris, Montoya also performed a veneer dental procedure on his mother, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, one week prior to his.

