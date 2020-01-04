‘Here We Go Again’: 50 Cent Tries to Expose French Montana’s Bugatti Purchase With Video, French Hits Back

At the end of 2019, 50 Cent and French Montana got into a back-and-forth about a Bugatti Veyron that Montana had delivered to him. And they brought that exchange over to the new year.

To circle back, on Sunday, Dec. 29, Montana posted to his Instagram page a video of himself getting the luxury vehicle delivered.

50 Cent (left) and French Montana (right) picked up their back-and-forth from late last month. (Photos: Dave Simpson/WireImage via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

50 responded soon afterward and clowned him, as well as the car. “That’s a 2010 Veyron man, 👀you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha. Put that bullsh– back on that truck,” wrote the “Many Men” rapper.

Montana responded after that and called 50 old, as well as a hater. Then both men exchanged a few more shots from there, which brings us to the latest round of their beef.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, 50 posted two videos to his Instagram page, where he can be heard speaking to a man who seems to know the details behind Montana’s Bugatti purchase.

According to the man’s voice, Montana’s car is a 2008 and has a CD player, not a USB port. And it doesn’t have a navigation system or any other modern features.

“What?” 50 responded when he heard the news. “N—-s playing CDs in there?”

In the second video, 50 claimed that Montana received a loan for the Bugatti, and 50 can be heard asking the man to get him a picture of the paperwork.

“🤭I just got the papers don’t ever in ya life play with me🤔he got a f–king 60 month loan on a 08 🤦‍♂️ n!gga it will be 2025 when you out that car. 👀 POWER in 3 days,” 50 captioned the second clip.

Montana responded Thursday on Instagram and posted a photo of a Bugatti Veyron.

“CONGRATS TO ME 59 lol ….. IS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE FUNNY ??!!” he wrote in the caption. “LOL U REALLY MAD IM WAVIER THAN YOU … YOU UNWAVY CREATURE 😂 GET YOUR INFO RIGHT SHOW THE PAPER WORK DINOSAUR …YOU DO IN EVERY OTHER CASE YOU RODENT 🐀YOU DONT EVEN OWN ONE.”

“FRONTIN LIKE YOU GOT ONE U FUNNY 59 !!” added Montana. “YOU GOT A LAWSUIT WITH MANHATTAN MOTORS FOR RETURNING ALL THEM CARS YOU TOLD THEM YOU WAS BUYING AND THAT’S BIG FACTS 🐀.”

@frenchmontana Instagram

The “Unforgettable” rapper also posted a throwback photo where it looks like 50 was kissing Eminem.

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59 😂 COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR 😂 look at my dawg Kay slay face lol,” wrote Montana in the caption.

Then on Friday, Jan. 3, 50 shared another video to his page, where the same man can be heard saying he’s working on getting him the paperwork to the loan.

“Good morning people, POWER is back in 2 days, smh 🤦‍♂️,” wrote Fif next to the clip. “Why this guy keep saying he paid 1.8 for a 08 car he won’t be finished paying for till 2025 that only cost 700 😆 you out here 🧢cappin LOL.”

A lot of people had plenty to say about the back-and-forth afterwards.

“Lmao hes on French Montana😆😆😂😂😂😂😂,” one person wrote.

“Ah fifty u are petty,” wrote another.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂💀 here we go again.”