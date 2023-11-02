Fraser Bohm’s Lawyer Says He Was Not A Rich Kid Gone Wild, But A Victim Of Road Rage | Says There’s Evidence That A Car Tried To Run Bohm Off the Road

Twenty-two-year-old Fraser Bohm, who killed four Pepperdine students on Oct. 17, when he lost control of his car and crashed into them as they were walking on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu has been released on a $4 million bond according to reports.
Bohm was initially arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and released. After an investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was re-arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.
Bohm’s Attorney Claims Client Was Involved In Road Rage Incident
Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, claims his client was involved in a road rage incident that started at Duke’s Malibu — a seafood restaurant — roughly three miles from where the fatal crash took place.
Kraut also said that security footage has been obtained that corroborates those claims. He even said they’ve identified the driver of the other vehicle and that local authorities may have arrested the wrong person.
“We’ve actually been able to track down who this person is, and the person who admitted to a family member that they did drive him off the road,” Kraut told KTLA.
Parents Of Pepperdine Students Killed In The Crash Want Justice
Niamh Rolston’s mother, Tracy called the loss of her daughter “every parent’s worst nightmare” in an emotional interview with Fox News Digital.
“He’s killed four girls and walked away without a scratch, and now he’s out,’ she added. “I know that justice has to go through the process, but it’s very hard.”
