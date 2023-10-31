‘Look What I Can Do’ | Mother Wants To Know What Really Happened To Teen Prep Basketball Star Kavion Brown Godfrey Whose Body Was Found In East River

The body of Lower East Side Preparatory High School basketball player, Kavion Brown Godfrey, was discovered on Friday Oct. 27, according to reports. Brown went missing on Friday Oct. 20, and his family believe he was dared into jumping into the body of water. His family identified the body and funeral arrangements are being planned.

Where Was Kavion Supposed To Be When He Entered The East River?

On the day of his disappearance, Godfrey’s parents said, a man who identified himself as a coach asked for permission to bring their son to a Lower East Side Prep soccer game. Somehow Kavion ended up at the river with other kids.

Brown allegedly entered into the water off East River Park in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan just after 4 p.m. local time on Oct. 20. His family and local police say they believe he was dared to get into the water.

On the day of his disappearance, Godfrey's parents said, a man who identified himself as a coach asked for permission to bring their son to a Lower East Side Prep soccer game. Somehow Kavion ended up at the river with other kids. Then dead.

An NYPD spokesperson previously told news outlets that Kavion said, “Look what I can do,” to his friends when he went into the river. He was then swept away by a current, according to police.

The Godfrey’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein said the family is looking for answers from the New York City Department of Education.

Whose Fault?

“The first question this family wants an answer to is, was there a responsibility on the Department of Education which was breached?”

This is a tragic story and one with a lot of questions. Presumably if a coach called or showed up at the Godfrey’s home, it would be easy to figure out who he is and get more details about the game he was taking them to, and why those kids never made it there.

Was there negligence on the part of the alleged coach?

