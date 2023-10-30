Woman Charged In the Alabama Riverfront Brawl Sentenced to Anger Management Classes After Pleading Guilty to Harassment

Two of the five defendants arrested in connection with the Riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, in August pleaded guilty in court on Oct. 27.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 48-year-old Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges and will serve 32 days of a four-month suspended sentence.

He will serve the time on weekends at a Perry County facility and perform 100 hours of community service for assaulting 16-year-old deckhand Daniel Warren and Harriot II riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett. Roberts will have to serve his full sentence if he violates the terms of his plea deal, which he begins serving on Nov. 4.

Richard Roberts (left) and Mary Todd (right) pleaded guilty in connection to the Riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photos: WSFA 12 News screenshot / YouTube)

Municipal Judge Samarrie Munnerlyn Dunson also sentenced 21-year-old Mary Todd to complete anger management classes after she pled guilty to harassment. According to WSFA News, Todd was the first to enter a guilty plea.

The cases of Allen Todd, 24, and 26-year-old Zachary Shipman — who were charged with third-degree assault — were continued until Nov. 16.

The brawl broke out in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, on Aug. 5 at the Riverfront Park after Pickett moved a pontoon boat parked in the cruise ship’s reserved spot. Video captured Pickett being attacked by the mob of white people who refused to move their illegally parked boat as they reportedly shouted racial slurs.

The scene took place near the site of Montgomery’s slave mart, where the enslaved were transported on the Alabama River and unloaded at the Commerce Street dock.

The fifth defendant, 42-year-old Reggie Ray, inspired an array of memes and social media commentary after he grabbed a folding chair to defend himself against the angry mob. Ray was charged with disorderly conduct, and his arrest prompted a GoFundMe that raised $296,675 to cover court costs. His case was also continued until November.

“Mr. Ray was involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob,” his attorney, Lee Merritt, told CNN. “Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to being forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.”

Roberts apologized in court for his actions.

“Mr. Pickett, I’m sorry we met up like we did. I know you don’t believe it, but if we had met under different circumstances, we probably could have been friends. I try to get along with everybody.”

Roberts was also ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $714, while Todd was ordered to pay court costs in the amount of $357.