‘Come Get It’: Vulgar Door Dash Driver Delivers Order Then Spews Racial Slur, Viral Doorbell Camera Footage Shows

A DoorDash driver was captured on video delivering an order with racial slurs in Durham, North Carolina, recently.

The driver, referred to as “Melanie” by TikTok user Brincess Jones, was captured on a Ring doorbell camera rudely delivering the order by dropping it in front of Jones’ door. After she left the food, Melanie could be heard saying, “Here’s your s—t, n—er. Come get it,” as she took a picture of the delivered order.

A racist DoorDash driver delivers an order with racial slurs in Durham, NC. (Photo: adoree.brincess / TikTok)

The video of the racist DoorDash driver went viral after being shared by Jones on TikTok with the caption, “@DoorDash this was definitely the most heartbreaking and worst experience I ever experienced with dealing with DoorDash and Lil Melanie count ya days ‼️”

Trending Today:

The video went viral after being shared on social media, having been viewed more than 500,000 times on X and 37,000 times on TikTok. Social media users were appalled by the DoorDash driver’s delivery and responded in the comments section. One TikTok user replied, “Man, the way I would’ve FLEW out that door to meet Miss Melanie.”

“The way I would’ve opened the door! Sorry you had to experience this,” added another.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

Others on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, demanded that DoorDash take action. “@DoorDash, we need something done about this asap!!!” Another replied, “@DoorDash, I hope y’all do something about this ASAP!”

no ma’am, i ain’t eating that food lol 😂 — Certified Born Floridian9️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ (@floriidaboi357) October 27, 2023

Facts! Wouldn’t be eating that — B1gg ThaBeast (@B1ggRandall) October 27, 2023

One X user replied that the racist delivery driver felt beneath the customer and delivered the racial slur to assert her whiteness.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments, from top news headlines to celebrity news.

“What is interesting to me is in order for her to feel above the person ordering food, this is what she does,” noted one. “She doesn’t want to feel like a ‘worker’ who is beneath them bringing them food. So this is her way of asserting her whiteness even in a position of service.”

DoorDash has not yet publicly responded to the video.