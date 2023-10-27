‘Like a Movie’: Shocking Video Shows Group of Perps Rob Man on LA Highway Before Fleeing Scene. Police Say They ‘Intentionally Crashed’ Into the Victim.

A viral video shows the moment multiple people robbed a motorist on a highway in Los Angeles, California, following a calculated crash.

The incident, described as “a movie scene” by a bystander, happened on the 10 Freeway on Tuesday, Oct. 24, near Arlington Avenue, KABC-TV reported.

Law enforcement is still looking for the group of robbers who crashed into a person’s car and then proceeded to rob him. (Twitter/@KeneAkers/screenshot)

A video posted online shows a victim on his knees with his hands up while four masked robbers dressed in all black steal items out of a vehicle — which was smoking and highly damaged. Seconds later, the group left in a white Chevrolet. Police said the suspects used a hammer and crowbar during the robbery.

The incident was recorded by an eyewitness on the scene, who believes the victim was “targeted.”

California Highway Patrol told KABC-TV that a car “intentionally crashed” into the victim’s black Alfa Romeo sedan before the perpetrators committed the crime.

“I saw the cars go by me. I heard the crash. I seen it in front of me,” Rogelio Velasco, an eyewitness, said in an interview with NBC Los Angeles. “I was more concerned for the victim. I seen him on the ground and thought maybe he got hurt in the accident. My full intention was to try to see what was going on and to see if I could help them.”

Velasco attempted to follow the suspect’s vehicle but couldn’t keep track of them. The suspects are still at large, and an investigation by law enforcement is ongoing. No one was injured during the incident. Police advised anyone with information connected to this case to call 1-800-TELL-CHP.

Another witness commended the victim for how he handled the attack.

“He put his hands up, let them take what they took, and that’s the safest way he could’ve done it,” the person said to KABC-TV, adding, “It was as real as it gets. Because that’s how it is in Los Angeles.”