Oprah Winfrey Heard Resident’s Outrage, Teams Up With The Rock to Launch Relief Fund for Hawaii Victims Affected By Maui Wildfires with $10 Million Donation

After previously facing backlash for buying acres of land in Maui and reportedly bringing a camera crew to document how she helped victims of the Maui wildfires at a shelter, Oprah Winfrey is now pulling out her wallet.

The media mogul has teamed up with actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 51, to launch the People’s Fund of Maui for Hawaii residents with a $10 million donation.

Oprah Winfrey teams up with The Rock to help give back to Maui residents following the wildfires. (Photo: Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson @TheRock/X)

Winfrey, 69, explained that the fund was created to “directly” help those who have been affected by this disastrous fire.

“That money is going to go to one of many residents who have been displaced in Maui, we guarantee it,” Winfrey said in a video shared online.

Johnson, who is of Samoan descent, shut down any speculation about who will receive the funds, noting that every donation will go straight into the pockets of those in need.

“It is a clean direct from you directly to their hands and right away with some real immediacy because as we’re finding as you guys around the world know with disasters like this, the number one need is money … in hand,” he said.

The duo spoke with the “Today” show and explained that the idea came about after weeks of meeting with community leaders, “just trying to figure out what we can do,” Winfrey said.

“Oprah lives here in Maui, I was raised in these Islands, my family are buried in these Islands. It’s gonna take a long time to rebuild,” Johnson said while reflecting on the fires. “Probably get a little worse before it gets a little better. But, we’re here. Doing what we can do.”

Displaced residents of Lahaina and Kula on the island of Maui will receive $1,200 a month for assistance as they work to get back acclimated to normalcy.

Winfrey previously faced backlash following reports that she purchased more than 2,000 acres of land on the Hawaiian island. Many conspiracy theorists found it strange that her land wasn’t affected by the wildfire.

Once news about Winfrey and Johnson’s newfound partnership circulated on X, many individuals tried to shame the “Jumanji” star for collaborating with the philanthropist, who has somehow been blamed for having connections to the fire.

“I’ve been a @TheRock forever, but seeing you with crook Oprah is disheartening. I hope the best for the people of Maui, but I don’t trust anything Oprah or Harpo.”

“Not a great look working with Oprah. She’s one of the worst former Talk show activist grifters there is. Much love to Maui and hopefully people get what they need as they need it but I wouldn’t trust this at all for a second with Oprah attached to it.”

“Don’t she own like hundreds or even thousands of acres in Lahaina and her land didn’t miraculously burn?”

According to the Honolulu news outlet KITV4, 115 lives were lost from the fires, with an estimated amount of 2,170 acres of land burned.

Despite folks’ outrage, Winfrey has helped Maui residents in need by going to Walmart and Costco days after the fire started. She purchased items such as shampoo, sheets, diapers, and more to distribute to those who found refuge at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku.