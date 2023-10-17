‘He Wanted That Camera Out of His Face’: South Carolina News Reporter Goes Viral for His Reaction After Tasting Hot Dog At State Fair

During a WIS-TV broadcast, Jalen Tart, a reporter for the Columbia, South Carolina, news station, took a bite of a Polish-style hot dog live on air while at the South Carolina State Fair on Friday, Oct. 13. What followed are questions from viewers and even colleagues over if Tart actually enjoyed the taste, based on his body language.

“Pretty good,” Tart said while nodding his head, attempting to give reassurance. “Pretty good.”

When one of the anchors, Judi Gatson, came back up on the screen, she had a smirk on her face, jokingly adding, “Jalen is having a good time at the fair.”

WIS reporter Jalen Tart went viral after people online thought he didn’t like a Polish dog he tried at the state fair. (X/@AustinMD2011)

People online laughed at the clip of Tart and the anchor’s reaction to how he struggled to digest the food. They also pointed out how Gatson was quick to read his facial expressions.

“Aye she heard EXACTLY everything he meant but didn’t say. I truly love us,” one user wrote.

“Black people really have a special way of communicating, and I love it,” another person chimed in.

“Him keeping it on the side by his cheek, the lady smirking, and the lady being petty in the background saying bring everyone back a hotdog. Black people really hilarious,” an X user said.

Example #16363 that Black Telepathy is Real…



B/c Auntie KNEW! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0sXCNk9gGE — Claÿ Garçon (@djordxc) October 16, 2023

After going viral, Tart, sporting a tan suit, did a sit down with his colleague to tell his side of the story. He described the Polish dog as tasting “decent.”

“I had the dog in my hand. It was a lot of ingredients,” Tart said. “I love to eat food so I wanted to have every bit of flavor in my mouth so I took too big of a bite, and that’s what ended up happening.”

“I did learn my lesson not to bite as much as what I can chew,” he added.

The Columbia State Fair is expected to remain open until Oct. 22.

Read the original story here.