I Want Him Out Of My House! My Son Stole My Credit Card Information and Made Expensive Purchases

I am a single mother of two children, a 17-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. Their father died a year and a half ago, and things have been really tough for us.

I work two jobs, and one of them is the third shift, so the kids are alone overnight a few days out of the week. Last weekend, I left my bank card with my son so he could order dinner for himself and his sister. I got the card back the next day, but apparently, he wrote my card information down. On my way to work, I stopped to get gas, and my card declined. I know there’s at least a couple hundred dollars in my account, so something is not right.

I slid into the driver’s seat of my vehicle and began accessing my online bank account information. What I saw made me want to vomit. There were two purchases at a shoe depot for Jordans. Yes, I said Jordans! I didn’t even go to work that day because I didn’t have enough gas to get there. I ended up driving back home and confronting my son. He claims that he and his sister really needed some shoes and that he knew I would say no if he asked me.

I want to put him out, but I need him to watch his sister when I’m at work, so I’m kinda stuck with him. I told him that there is no excuse for stealing. He is adamant about the fact that he would never steal from me, but he has proved that he cannot be trusted with my money. It’s not worth the hassle of trying to send the shoes back for a refund because the depot makes it nearly impossible for you to do so.

My question is, should I force my son to get a job to pay me back for his shoe purchase?

