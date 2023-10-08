‘People Like You Make Me Sick’: Fans Defend Jorja Smith as Social Media Users Bully the Singer Over Drastic Weight Gain

Supporters of R&B singer Jorja Smith were not having any weight-shaming from bullies on the X platform, blasting them for trying to come for the songstress during a recent performance.

On Friday, one X user reposted a video of the British beauty singing on stage, noticeably a little thicker than some fans may remember her.

The person posted, “What happened to jorja smith?” Later, the user added, “We used to rule the world.”

“What happened is she ok,” responded a concerned X user, while another attempted to diagnose the singer. “Sis got be pregnant or that she might be battle depression I’m not sugarcoat it she definitely gain weight she’s still a talented artist bit it’s definitely something going on in her personal life,” they wrote.

A few other users were much more cruel. “She needs to lay off the krabby patties,” one person wrote.

Many took the remarks as disrespect and flooded the original poster’s comment section.

We used to rule the world🕊️ pic.twitter.com/a2xBJg775F — ًًً (@ibzsmo3k) October 6, 2023

“People like you make me sick.”

“U [ninjas] still body shaming these females it’s f-ckin 2023 grow up li.”

“When Chadwick died y’all said y’all was gonna leave people alone and here you go not leaving mf people alone.”

“Yall comments on Jorja Smith weight is the reason why women are insecure about their natural body.”

While many have not seen her, she is still working, recently releasing her second studio album, “Falling Or Flying.”

Yall comments on Jorja Smith weight is the reason why women are insecure about their natural body pic.twitter.com/VjoeN5RPcD — DeMarko (@freakymarko) October 7, 2023



Her true fans continue to love not only her music but how she looks right now. While others thought he was off base as they gasped at how fly she still looks with a little weight on her.

“She was everything we fantasized about, now I would marry her cause she is a more realistic pursuit.”

“Jorja Smith fine as f-ck as always f-ck what y’all tb.”

“And she still does. She’s literally so hot rn.”

Jorja Smith fine as fuck as always fuck what y’all tb🤨😤 pic.twitter.com/N4YubEiCQj — Rine (@Rybred17) October 7, 2023

In a recent interview with Porter, Smith opened up about her weight gain and how comments from online trolls affect her.

“People comment on me a lot. They comment on what I look like. I don’t search for things, but if I’m on TikTok, I’ll see comments,” she told the publication. “They won’t be all negative but… [for example], I’ve put on some weight, which is normal because I’m not a child. Like, it’s cool. But the world doesn’t let you be cool. That’s not me being jaded, but I’ve definitely been affected by it.”

The soulful singer also revealed that she moved back to her hometown of Walsall, England, for peace of mind.

“If I hadn’t moved back, I think I’d be finding the pressures of people’s opinions to be too much,” she added. “Now I’m back home, I have a bit of a balance.”

Read the Original Story Here.