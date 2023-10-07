‘Bro Built Like a Hot Water Bottle’: Lil Yachty Has Unexpected Response to Cruel Jokes Body-Shaming His Physique

Lil Yachty kept it light-hearted when he responded to a tattoo roast that went left.

Yachty has had one of his best years in the rap game since coming on the scene in the mid-2010s. The Mableton, Georgia, native has released a constant stream of new music and projects that have separated him from some of the criticism he had early in his career about being a “mumble rapper.”

Trending Today:

His latest projects have ranged from gritty Detroit bars to bouncy pop-sounding tunes, and now he has more of a psychedelic feel to some of his new music. Fans have fallen in love with his new wide-ranging approach to his songs, but that love didn’t save him from getting roasted recently.

One X (Twitter) user posted a shirtless picture of Lil Boat with the caption, “Rappers spend so much money on jewelry but never on a good tattoo artist.” The picture showed off Yachty’s torso, littered with a random assortment of tattoos of different sizes and styles.

Lil Yachty responds to getting roasted on social media. (Photo: @lilyachty/Instagram)

To run down a few of them: he has concrete tatted under his chest, but each letter is a different symbol. He has “Daddy Soldier” and “Momma Baby” on his left and right biceps, respectively. There’s a stick figure on his left forearm, and he has a compass to the right of his left nipple.

One social media commenter joked about his ink, saying, “Bro need to refund his tattoos.”

Another commenter stated, “Bro looks like one of them notebooks you draw on when you tryna kill time.”

While some people kept the jokes about his tattoos, other commenters started attacking Yachty’s figure.

“Bro built like a hot water bottle.”

“Why does his body look so flat bro is 2d.”

“My dawg got that teddy graham cracker shape boiii.”

My dawg got that teddy graham cracker shape boiii pic.twitter.com/bYDVmODdqV — Gr8life.eth🚩 (@gr8life_eth) October 3, 2023

While many people wouldn’t have responded to the roast session, Yachty reacted in an unexpected way. The rapper acknowledged that he was getting flamed, replying, “Yea my tats suck hahahaha.” He followed the now-deleted post with a video of boxer Adrien Broner saying, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m getting cooked.”

Yachty didn’t stay down, though. Later that night, on Oct. 3, he performed in Toronto for his “The Field Trip Tour.” Fans at the concert got a major surprise, as Yachty’s friend and collaborator Drake made a guest appearance.

The “Slime You Out” rapper told the concertgoers that he came straight from his studio to the concert and that he was finishing up his latest album, “For All The Dogs,” which came out on Oct. 6. He also revealed to anxious fans that Yachty was on the new album before rapping his “Meltdown” verse from the venue’s mezzanine.

Read The Original Story Here.