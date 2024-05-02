‘This Is Ridiculous’: Supporters Say DOJ’s Kristen Clarke Was ‘Not Obligated’ to Tell Congress About Expunged Arrest As Critics Call for Her Resignation

Kristen Clarke, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, has conceded that she lied under oath during her Senate confirmation process about an arrest expunged from her record that was connected to some domestic troubles while she was married.

Clarke’s admission comes a day after The Daily Signal reported its discovery of some court documents and text messages that confirm she was arrested after an intense domestic dispute with her ex-husband, Reginald Avery, almost 18 years ago.

According to the outlet, Avery told Tom Jones, the head of the American Accountability Foundation, that Clarke attacked him with a knife in July 2006, deeply slicing his finger to the bone, after she learned he was having an affair.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Judiciary Committee held a hearing on combating the rise in hate crimes. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The American Accountability Foundation is a far-right government oversight group that has opposed nominees to President Joe Biden’s administration. Avery didn’t tell Jones about the 2006 dispute with Clarke until 2021 — the same year Clarke was nominated by Biden for the DOJ position.

A criminal case was opened against Clarke in 2006 but was dismissed without a trial. More than a year later, Clarke submitted a request to expunge the arrest from her record.

During her confirmation hearing, she was asked if she’d “ever been arrested for or accused of committing a violent crime against any person,” to which she responded, “No.”

Clarke sent a statement to CNN on Wednesday that offered a close, personal glimpse into an extremely personal and turbulent time in her life.

“Nearly 2 decades ago, I was subjected to years-long abuse and domestic violence at the hands of my ex-husband,” Clarke wrote. “This was a terrorizing and traumatizing period that I have sought to put behind me to promote my personal health, healing and well-being. The physical and emotional scars, the emotional abuse and exploitation, and the lying are things that no woman or mother should ever have to endure.”

Clarke said that when given the option to speak about those traumatic incidents in her life, she chose not to, citing that she wasn’t required to disclose the arrest.

“I didn’t believe during my confirmation process, and I don’t believe now that I was obligated to share a fully expunged matter from my past,” Clarke stated.

Congressman Mike Lee, a Republican senator from Utah, called for Clarke to step down in light of her confession.

“She lied under oath during her confirmation proceedings and should resign,” the senator wrote on X.

Several people have come to Clarke’s defense and criticized those calling for her resignation.

I am 100 percent behind @KristenClarkeJD here. The record was expunged, she wasn’t obligated to disclose it, and people like Tom Cotton and Mike Lee who only operate in bad faith can go jump in a lake.https://t.co/dDK3LlcEmn — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 1, 2024

I stand with Kristen Clarke! Expunged means does not exist and she did not have to parade her being terrorized for years in front of Republican Senators like some Black trauma porn. And none these MFers calling for her resignation have a problem with the 91 felony charged Trump. https://t.co/jZRqdJGvz6 — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) May 1, 2024

2/ The arrest was expunged & she didn't report it on her Senate form during confirmation proceedings to head DOJ's Civil Rights Division. GOP senators are criticizing & calling for her resignation. The whole point of expungement is the record no longer exists. This is wrong. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 1, 2024

Clarke’s ex-husband commented on her statement, telling The Daily Signal he never physically abused Clarke when they were married and called her admission “a sad and pathetic effort to make herself a victim, and is revealing of her character.”

Court records show Clarke’s divorce from Avery was finalized in 2009.

Clarke stated that while she is the Civil Rights Division chief, she “will continue working to ensure that we carry out our work in a way that centers the experiences and needs of crime victims.”