Unfazed Fulton County DA Fani Willis Expects to See ‘Many More’ Threats as Potential State Charges Loom Against Donald Trump In Georgia Election Interference Probe

As federal authorities were preparing to announce their indictment of former President Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was sent a disturbing racist threat that she forwarded to Fulton County commissioners along with two warnings: “Stay alert” and “Stay safe.”

Willis and her team have just concluded their investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. A federal grand jury agreed Tuesday that he should be charged with four offenses related to those actions nationwide.

The leading Republican presidential candidate is facing charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States “by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election” and conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding. He was also indicted for a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted and obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a press conference in Atlanta. (Photo: Facebook/ Fulton County District Attorney’s office.) Former President Donald (Getty Images)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a copy of a threat calling Willis the N-word and a “Jim Crow democrat whore.” Willis has said this threat is just par for the course she’s already on. She has received several others in the past.

“I am also aware of some equally ignorant voicemails coming in both to the county customer service and my office,” Willis told commissioners in an email. “I expect to see many more over the next 30 days.”

This comes after Willis announced that she was prepared to announce potential charges come Sept. 1.

“The work is accomplished. We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go,” Willis said. “Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making. And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”

At the same time, a judge undercut Trump’s bid to quash Willis’ investigation. The former president’s legal team in Atlanta raised a motion in March questioning Willis’ conduct, which a Fulton County Superior Court judge rejected because it did not have sufficient legal standing to pose a challenge before indictments were announced, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Other similar petitions were submitted by Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks, presumably last-ditch efforts that seek an end to the investigation.

The historic occurrence of the state turning blue during the 2020 presidential election, which indicated that the majority of votes cast went to the Democratic Party, was enough to convince Trump to argue that fraud had to have obstructed his win.

He and his campaign went on the offensive and began issuing false statements to Georgia’s election officials about the 2020 election results. One of his chief advocates, Rudy Giuliani, recently conceded that he made defamatory remarks about two Black election workers in Fulton County that he wrongfully accused of stealing votes.

Trump is already ensnared in intense legal turmoil for the charges he faces for mishandling classified documents and falsifying business records to issue hush money payments.