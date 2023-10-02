‘I’m Not Leaving Y’all NO BREAD!’: Latto Makes It Rain After Dancer Accuses Her of Stealing Money at Her Single Release Party

Days after being named to Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 list for this year, rapper Latto is under fire after being accused of being a cheapskate.

The Atlanta native had an album release party at one of the most notable strip clubs in her hometown, Magic City. Like many other rappers before her, she decided to make it rain and throw cash on exotic dancers in the gentlemen’s club while debuting her new song, “Issa Party,” featuring Baby Drill.

Rapper Latto accused of stealing money from Magic City dancers during her single release party. (Photo: @latto777/Instagram)

Former “Love & Hip Hop” stars Waka Flocka Flame, Mariahlynn, and more were in the building to show support, according to footage shared on Magic City’s official Instagram account, which shows the name of the club had been temporarily changed to Latto City.

A video shows Latto pulling up to the club with her friends and rocking out to her new track.

Money seemed to be flying from everywhere, but according to dancer and TikTok user @iamgorgeousdoll, the 24-year-old picked up all the money that she had thrown and left after her wallet was allegedly stolen at the club.

In an eight-minute TikTok video, the woman never says Latto’s name, only referring to her as “artist.” She said there was about $10,000 on the floor when the “Put It On the Floor” rapper noticed that her cardholder wallet was missing.

After asking the naked dancers and her male entourage about the wallet, Latto allegedly instructed her crew to get a big Black trash bag and “pick up all the money.”

“You have a section full of n—as and you want to punish the dancers?” the woman said.

She implied that someone else may taken the card holder out of Latto’s purse, which was left open nearby.

“You throw money on these girls who gotta pay they bills, take care of their families, and do all of this that is nothing to you,” she continued. “What this girl is down here shaking her tail feather for something you wipe you’re a— with you get what I’m saying but you really picked up [the money].”

The woman said she’s “lost all respect for this person,” who chose to host a party at a place that employs women who “pay house fees. They bought outfits. They really put money [on] hair, nails, lashes, everything.”

“Then because you can’t find your little wallet — not a purse with a bunch of bread in it but a little card wallet — you picked up every dollar on the floor that she threw and took it with you,” she explained.

In response to her video varied, with fans appearing to be split on social media.

“Girl bye! It was probably YOU who stole her wallet because in THIS case, it’s understandable. If one of y’all stole her card! Then HELL NO I’m not leaving y’all NO BREAD! NONE!”

“Damn. She could have cancelled/ or froze them cards in under 2 mins on the app.”

“Steal my wallet imma steal yo joy! bye guhhh”

“I guess ‘Put it on Da Floor’ doesn’t mean you leave it there.”

“Now this is some broken sh-t.”

Yet, Latto doesn’t seem too bothered after hopping on Instagram Live, as she kept the party going with more strippers in her studio. Fully dressed in a pink sweatsuit, she again is seen tossing money in the air, making church fans with the bills, and, in one instance, pretending to call someone with the stacks of one-dollar bills.

She raps the lyrics to her new song to punctuate her response, “We gon’ bring them sparklers out, time to celebrate,” adding, “we don’t run out [of money].”

Even her friends joined in, throwing stacks of cash at the camera.

Latto turning up at Latto City pic.twitter.com/eEcc3eJhmL — Green610 (@green610_) October 1, 2023

Latto’s response prompted the TikTok user to make two follow-up videos, where she mentioned that she was “terminated” as an act of retaliation after she spoke out previously about a “pimp” to take money from the dancers “unwillingly.”

“It’s sad because they did exactly what everyone thought they would do instead of proving everyone wrong, like ‘We got her back,” she explained. “All I did was bring light to a situation.”

TikTok user shares text from Magic City dancer seemingly confirming Latto’s crew took money from strippers. (Photos: @iamgorgeousdoll/Instagram)

Gorgeous then alleged that although she was not present during the party, another dancer “confirmed” that Latto’s crew “took the money.” She shared a screenshot of text messages between herself and someone named “White Russian,” who purportedly wrote, “They took the money” and “I never said it was her fault.”

In a separate post, Gorgeous asked why Magic City wasn’t being held “accountable.”

“Like I said that club is bullying the girls using me as an example so no one speaks out again on the sick shxt that club is allowing to happen in the open,” she concluded.