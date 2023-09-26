Black Twitter Turned ‘King of Queens’ Actor Kevin James Into a Meme. Here Are the Funniest Reactions

Kevin James is the latest actor to become a meme after several photos of him recently went viral online. He is best known for portraying Doug Heffernan on “The King of Queens” sitcom, but his photos that have nothing to do with the show have taken over the internet.

Kevin James’ photos have become a meme on Black Twitter. (Photo: @kevinjamesofficial/Instagram)

Pictures of James have been flooding X users’ timelines since the weekend after one individual posted a Getty image of the actor smirking with the caption, “me after 1 double rum and diet.”

The image of James posing with his hands in his pockets, shoulders shrugged, and a goofy-looking smirk on his face has been used countless times as the punchline to many jokes on Black Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of the best responses.



White people when Usher plays Yeah! at the Super Bowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/aAraLBmixU — #CancelYoungSheldon (@KevinJamesFan) September 24, 2023

Me after hitting “no tip” and turning the tablet back around pic.twitter.com/3LzsiBlCRl — Josh Black (@SirJoshuaBlack) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

the homie: pic.twitter.com/DGLMiqvbvG — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 24, 2023

Some of the memes have even brought in James’ wife on “King of Queens,” actress Leah Remini.

me and babe after the musiq soulchild concert pic.twitter.com/OGKcOthxPZ — 🎭 Master Cheef 🦁 (@talentharris) September 25, 2023

she was the baddest, he was the realest pic.twitter.com/7YPzq9R57n — Al Shipley (@alshipley) September 25, 2023

While some have used the picture of the actor whenever they can, others are already calling for this style of meme to end.

Some X users have said that James’ memes are very reminiscent of the Kevin Hart and Anthony Mackie stock photo memes that were extremely popular on X just a little while ago.

Black Twitter claims this fuels social media users’ self-proclaimed theory that there is a white and black version of every meme, and the similarities between the James and Hart/Mackie memes make it look even more true.



If James looks familiar to anyone who never saw his “The King of Queens” CBS sitcom, it might be because of his starring role in the Will Smith movie “Hitch.”

The 58-year-old has also starred in movies like “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and its sequel, “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” and “Here Comes the Boom. He is a frequent collaborator with his fellow acting friend Adam Sandler, and they have teamed up on movies like the “Grown-Ups” “Grown Ups 2,” and the “Hotel Transylvania” film series.