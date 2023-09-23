‘That Was Savage’: 50 Cent Fires Shots at Former G-Unit Rappers Lloyd Banks and Young Buck During Final Lap Tour

It has been a minute since 50 Cent lived in South Side Jamaica, Queens. But he always keeps his ear to the streets, which is probably why he’s continually firing shots at people — most recently at his former G-Unit signees Lloyd Banks and Young Buck, who got hit with two unprovoked barrages.

50 Cent takes aim at his former G-Unit artists Young Buck and Lloyd Banks. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

The “In Da Club” rapper posted a new behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his “The Final Lap” tour New Jersey date.

From getting off the jet to his swanked-out green room, the approximately 1:30-minute glimpse into his tour life seems popping.

Out of the blue, he looks into the camera and says sarcastically, “They think this is something? Wait till they see Lloyd Banks’ tour.”

Then a clip from 50’s 2014 song, “Irregular Heartbeat,” played where he raps, “We ain’t cut from the same cloth, we into different sh-t. I want the bread.”

Later on, he said, “Wait till they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the title of Young Buck’s 2004 debut album.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, dropped the Nashville native from his label in April 2008 live on air while being interviewed by DJ Envy, Miss Jones, and Michael Shawn on Hot 97.

A couple of months later, he released a private phone call between the two, where Buck begged him to forgive him for any transgression he perpetrated against him.

Two years later, Lloyd Banks found himself on 50’s bad list. This riff was sparked because Banks didn’t want Eminem to appear on his third album, and the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper called his longtime friend “lazy” in his 2020 book, “Hustle Harder, Hustler Smarter.” In the same text, he also shared that he wished he had done more to help his two former artists evolve.

Fans assumed Banks responded after unleashing a few brazen lyrics on his 2021 track “Stranger Things.”

“When you’re f——d up, behavior turns irregular quick / Sometimеs the pressure ovеrwhelms when you’re the head of the clique / But don’t get ahead of yourself, I ain’t bending for s—t,” he raps on the first verse.

The trio briefly reunited in 2014 at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, which had everyone assuming the beed was over, but that was short-lived. That same year, 50 admitted in a separate interview that their relationship suffered due to his lack of compassion after Banks’ father passed.

Fans noticed they were really growing apart after spotting Banks posing in a 2016 photo with rapper The Game, 50’s longtime enemy.

But everyone fell apart in 2018 when the “Power Book” co-creator told the world that he didn’t even speak to Banks in the song “Crazy” featuring PnB Rock. In the second verse, he raps, “Called my son twice, he ain’t picking up the phone/ And Banks, we don’t even talk no more.”

Now Banks is thinking about making a return to entertainment, toying with the idea of entering the battle rap space and dropping new music to follow his latest track, “101 Razors” with fellow New Yorker Method Man.

50’s issues with Buck are much different after the “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper had to file for bankruptcy due to the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper sending him multiple cease-and-desist letters to stop him from releasing any new music.

Regardless of their history, good or bad, fans have mixed reactions to 50 seemingly taking shots at two people he once had strong bonds with.

“Banks and Buck caught a stray lmaoo.”

“Damn. 50 my fav rapper. Hate to see him take a shot at his boy like that. They need to make up. Them ninjas were unstoppable.”

“If you know 50 then you know exactly what that was #savage.”

“Wait til they see straight outta cashville is hilarious.”

While fans caught the shot, it seems like Banks did not — or ignored it.

On his Twitter, he has only posted about the New York Jets and this being his favorite time of the year.

Young Buck also has not said anything, which might be a great strategy.