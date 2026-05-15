‘My Baby Was Robbed’: Furious Mom Outraged After Daughter’s Third-Place Finish on ‘American Idol’ as Finalist’s Fans Show Up for Celebration

The twenty-fourth season of “American Idol” came to an end on May 11, with the mother of one of the contestants causing unexpected online drama about the final results.

“American Idol” no longer has the same cultural relevance as the singing competition show’s heyday in the 2000s, when the television classic produced Grammy Award-winning stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Tori Kelly.

Despite the decline in mainstream popularity, the Simon Fuller-created program still manages to drum up publicity when on-camera controversies lead to newsworthy stories. The aftermath of the 2026 “American Idol” finale provided that level of contention that has grabbed casual fans’ attention.

“American Idol” finalist Keyla Richardson welcomed home after thrid place finish. (Photo: @iamkeylarichardson/Instagram)



Pensacola native and single mom Keyla Richardson finished in third place this year behind crowned winner Hannah Harper and runner-up Jordan McCullough. Richardson, 29, celebrated finishing in the bronze medal position on her Instagram page.

“Season 23 & Season 24 3rd place finalist! It’s NOT BAD AT ALL, it’s actually GREAT. I’m excited about what’s coming. It’s only up from here! Love you,” the music teacher wrote as the caption of a video featuring season 23 “American Idol” third-place finisher Breanna Nix.

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Richardson’s followers showered her with congratulatory messages. For instance, a fan on Instagram commented, “You’re MY American Idol! You made me proud! Can’t wait to see what’s next! Will always cheer you on!”

“You are so talented. Look forward [to] seeing where your career takes you,” a second supporter on the platform wrote. Additionally, someone exclaimed, “You are a winner already! I am so excited for you!”

Through her performances on “American Idol” over the last five months, Richardson has already built a loyal fan base that is seemingly along for the post-reality TV ride. However, a member of Keyla’s family called foul on her finishing as the second runner-up.

“My baby was robbed,” Katja Richardson wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post she shared following ABC’s “American Idol” broadcast on Monday, per E! News. “She did not fail. She was robbed, I’m sorry I’m gonna say it!!”

Unsurprisingly, Katja’s conspiratorial complaint sent shock waves through the “American Idol” and reality TV communities. Reactions to the robbery accusations flooded in from across the internet.

One person on Instagram reacted to allegations that fan voters supposedly snubbed Richardson by commenting, “Here we go.” Another like-minded commenter replied, “Exactly. How was she robbed?”

“I feel this is so RUDE to dis any one person!! They were ALL good and deserving!! But please have the class and decency to accept how the VOTING turned out!!” exclaimed an outraged viewer.

Keyla’s mom caught more heat when a poster declared, “Get over yourself. She got that far. You don’t have to be a winner to get the success.” A less infuriated responder offered, “She wasn’t robbed, she came in 3rd. Which is still a huge accomplishment!”

Before the final results of this season of “American Idol” were announced, Richardson acknowledged her mother proudly championing her run on the show with a special Mother’s Day celebration.

“HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to the strong women in my life! I love my mom and my grandmothers from the bottom of my heart! You hold me together, and you cover me in prayer, and I’m forever grateful for everything y’all are to me and Drew! We love you!” Keyla wrote in a May 10-dated Instagram caption.

The “Sunday Best” alumna and her 9-year-old son, Drew, received a warm welcome back to Florida from Los Angeles. Fans cheered at the Pensacola International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Local news outlets covered the dozens of yellow-and-black-dressed KeyHive members who showed up to provide a comforting atmosphere for the Tate High School graduate’s return to her hometown.

“We got some big things coming up next,” Richardson told WEAR-TV reporter Melanie Levi while surrounded by her family and fans. “It was a major opportunity for me, a major exposure. We’ve got a lot coming up, so y’all just stay tuned. It ain’t over yet.”

Richardson closed out her time on “American Idol” season 24 by singing “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” by Alicia Keys and “I Love the Lord” by Whitney Houston on the grand finale. She also performed “I Won’t Give Up” as a duet with pop vocalist and guitarist Jason Mraz.