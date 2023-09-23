‘I Thought This Was Erica Campbell’: ‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Moonves’ New Haircut Shocks Fans

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves has a new look, and fans weighed in after the reality show star shared a picture of her new hairstyle on social media.

Season 25 of the long-running reality show kicked off on Aug. 2 on CBS, and is expected to be 42 episodes long.

Moonves has been hosting the show since its debut in 2000, and the 53-year-old shared a picture from the “Big Brother” set on Sept. 21 with the caption, “Who’s ready? LET’S GO!! #BB25.” Moonves was either sporting a new bob haircut with bangs or a bob wig, and fans noticed the new look on social media.

“Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves debuts new look for season 25. (Photos: @juliechenmoonves/Instagram)

Some fans liked Moonves’ new look.

One fan replied, “Omg Julie you look amazing!”

“Slay,” added another fan.

However, several fans weren’t impressed with the new look. After Hollywood Unlocked shared a picture on Instagram of Moonves’ new cut with the caption, “Laid or Played,” the responses overwhelmingly leaned toward “Played.”

“It’s giving mama Joyce,” replied a commenter.

“This might be the only bad look she’s ever served,” noted another fan on X.

“Ok something different. We just gotta get used to it,” chimed in one fan.

“I thought this was Erica Campbell,” noted one.

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. pic.twitter.com/IcYKwtmhWq — Julie Chen Moonves (@JChenMoonves) September 22, 2023

While many fans didn’t love Moonves’ new hairstyle, they do apparently love “Big Brother,” the competition reality show that follows a group of people living together in a house.

The house is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, according to CBS, and the cast members’ moves are recorded 24 hours a day. Every week, one of the cast members is voted out of the house, and the last remaining cast member wins a cash prize — $750,000.

The “Big Brother 25” finale is set to air on Nov. 9.