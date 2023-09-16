‘Why They Hate Me So Bad?’: Kash Doll Opens Up About Her Hometown of Detroit Not Initially Embracing Her

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, rapper and actress Kash Doll sat down with entertainment correspondent Leah Henry to discuss her nearly decade-long career in the music business and what currently brings her peace.

Detroit rapper Kash Doll opens about about her city not initially embracing her. (Photo: @kashdoll/Instagram)

Kash Doll was met with mass praise during a recent performance in Detroit; however, the “Ice Me Out” rapper says the love from her hometown wasn’t always there.

“In my hometown, I proved myself. It wasn’t [always] like that,” says Kash Doll. “It was at a point where I used to cry. I was like, ‘Why they hate me so bad?'”

Today, Kash Doll doesn’t focus on music charts and fan validation, nor does she plan to the crowd just to stay on top of the rap game. The “BMF” actress tells Atlanta Black Star that these days her main priority is her 11-year-old son Kashton.

Check out the full interview as the Detroit emcee talks about women rappers, her viral hair, the state of her career, and more.