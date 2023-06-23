‘I Don’t Want to be Put In a Box’: ‘BMF’ Star Ajiona Alexus Discusses Evolving Into a Singer and Working with Her Co-Star Da’Vinchi

“BMF” actress Ajiona Alexus stars in two new Lifetime movies executive produced by the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige.

“Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” are both inspired by two of Blige’s biggest songs and albums, respectively. In the two-part film series, Alexus plays Kendra, an ambitious woman with a passion for photography.

In “Real Love,” the 27-year-old plays a determined HBCU student at Hammon University in North Carolina on scholarship. Kendra meets and falls in love with Ben, the rich, privileged student portrayed by her “BMF” co-star Da’Vinchi.

Aijona Alexus and Da’Vinchi as characters Kendra and Ben in “Real Love” (Photo: Courtesy of Lifetime)

He played Terry Flenory in the series about a drug organization run by himself and his brother Demetrius Meech Flenory. Alexus played Kato — the only girl who worked under Terry and Meech Flenory’s crew.

ABS caught up with Alexus to chat about her time as Kato, her new roles and her new music. She said, “it was a little awkward” playing a love-interest role with her former boss and friend.

“So then coming to this and making him like my romance partner was kind of funny to begin with,” she revealed.

“But I think after we kicked it off, it was just…obviously so much chemistry and we were really able to like bring the characters to life and just kind of create that different type of bond outside of ‘BMF,’ she continued.

Alexus even recalls laughing during her first kissing scene with Da’Vinchi. “We had to get the giggles out and everything, but it worked because it was the actual first kiss in the movie,” she said. “And so it was kind of awkward.”

Kendra and Ben eventually split after he got another girl pregnant, and she transferred to another school.

Fast forward to 15 plus years later: Kendra works as a photographer battling a failing marriage to another man in “Strength of a Woman.” Similar to Blige’s music, she showed strength and resilience by picking up the pieces anytime something knocked her off her path.

Alexus found it difficult to portray an experienced character in her 30s. But she enjoyed being able to showcase her growth as an actress in the industry.

“I get to dig in my toolbox and I think like a lot of the world, they haven’t really put together the pieces and have said like, Oh, she did ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ she did ‘13 Reasons,’ she did Kato and now she’s doing this,” Alexus said. “And so I think when people finally kind of like connect the dots, they’ll see my versatility.”

Being able to show her versatility proves exciting for Alexus “because when I first started I was like, I don’t want to be put in a box.”

“Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” are the latest releases from Lifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month. June commemorates and honors Black musicians, singers and those who have contributed to the music industry, past and present. The television network kicked things off with documentaries about the rise of other iconic artists, such as the “TLC Forever” documentary.

As a rising artist herself, Alexus takes inspiration from the likes of Mary, TLC, Aaliyah, Beyoncé and more influential artists.

“They still very much inspired me a lot when it comes to my music, my sound,” said the R&B singer.

“Music for me is like my diary. So everybody’s always like, ‘You’re so like light low key, but I’m telling y’all, any song you hear by me is so personal to where ‘I’m like ‘they’re going to figure me out. They’re gonna know me.’ “

“Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” are available now on the Lifetime app. Alexus’ newest single, “Made for Me,” is available everywhere you stream music.