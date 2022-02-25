Tyler Perry Shares 7-Year-Old’s Son Cute Reaction to Him Being Famous 

Tyler Perry is known and enjoyed by millions of people thanks to his contributions to Hollywood. In 2019, the New Orleans native became the first Black person to own a major film and television studio.

At 52, Perry has established a lucrative career as a director, writer, and playwright. However, none of that appears to impress his 7-year-old son, who Perry recently shared had a hilarious reaction to finding out that his dad was famous.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Tyler Perry is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on February 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

During his appearance on the Wednesday, Feb. 23, episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Why Did I Get Married” star and director opened up about his son Aman Tyler and what it’s like to have Oprah Winfrey as his little one’s godmother.

For Perry, it’s “the books; she sends so many books to him.” He added, “My son’s not online, and things like that, he doesn’t have an iPad. He gets to watch some things on the iPad, maybe 30 minutes every now and then, but the books. She sends great gifts.”

Elaborating more on the young boy, Perry, who rarely shares details about his personal life, said Aman is at a “fun age” before sharing a funny discussion they shared about “fame.”

“I asked him, ‘Do you know what famous is?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s when a lot of people know your name,'” Perry recalls. “So I said, ‘You know, by that definition, some people think I’m famous.’ He goes, ‘Really? Can we finish coloring now?'” The “Alex Cross” star said his son’s unconcerned reaction to his celebrity status “grounds everything.”

Perry shares his son with his ex-girlfriend and model Gelila Bekele. The former couple initially met at a Prince concert in 2007. They welcomed their son five years later, on Nov. 30, 2014. They remained together for six more years before splitting up in 2020.

Elsewhere the star spoke about keeping his family out of the spotlight, explaining, “We’ve been very fortunate to keep us out of public spaces when we’re traveling and things like that, so that allows him to not see all the madness that happens.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Everyone’s Mad at Me S–t’: Monique Reveals Tyler Perry Will Meet with Her, Without Her Husband, If She Apologizes to Him and Oprah

Volatility Is Rising. Here’s How to Protect Your Investment Portfolio.

‘Jordan Looks Like He Just Seen A Ghost’ | Mike Tyson Reveals The Time He And Michael Jordan Almost Fought



