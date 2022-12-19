Tyler Perry’s Dating History Explained

Director-producer Tyler Perry is busy and one of the highest-paid men in entertainment, but none of that has stopped him from having a personal life. The new father has been quiet about his love life but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering who is Tyler Perry Dating now.

Who is Tyler Perry Dating Now?

As far as fans and media outlets know, Perry has been single for the last two years following the end of his longtime relationship with Gelila Bekele. A deeper look into his love life reveals that the producer really has not publicly shared very many intimate relationships with too many people.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Tyler Perry is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on February 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Tyler Perry’s Dating History

The New Orleans native was born Emmitt Perry Jr. in September 1969 to parents Willie Maxine Perry and Emmitt Perry Sr.; although, later in life he learned that Emmitt was not his biological father. Perry has three siblings, a brother named Emmbre Perry, and two sisters: Melva Porter and Yolanda Wilkins.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Tyler Perry attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The mogul has built quite a legacy from his plays, films, and television shows. He made great strides professionally when he launched his film production studio, Tyler Perry Studios. The 330-acre studio rivals those in Hollywood that have dominated the entertainment industry for decades. Several of his movies, including those starring Madea in recent years, were filmed at the studio.

In February, the mogul ranked No. 8 on the top 25 list of the 2022 Forbes Highest Paid Entertainers. Forbes listed his earnings to be $165 million. So, how many relationships has Tyler Perry had?

Who is Gelila Bekele? (Tyler Perry’s Partner from 2007—2020)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Gelila Bekele and Tyler Perry attend the “A Jazzman’s Blues” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Gelila was born and raised in Ethiopia. She is a model, an activist who champions girls’ rights and a documentarian. She and the “Madea” actor met in 2007 at a Prince concert. Sparks flew and the couple dated for more than a decade.

They share one child, a son named Aman Tyler Perry, who was born in November 2014. However, six years after welcoming their only child into the world, the couple split.

In December 2020, reports began circulating online that the former flames had called it quits. Perry confirmed the news when he posted a workout selfie.

Tyler Perry shows off fit-body photo. IG/Tylerperry

He captioned it, “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

An insider spoke with PEOPLE, telling the publication that Perry and Gelila remain friends and committed to being the best parents to their son Aman

Actress Tasha Smith and director Tyler Perry attend the world premiere of the Weinstein Company’s ‘The Longshots’ at the Majestic Crest Theatre on August 20, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)

American Actress Tasha Smith Worked Closely with Perry

Tasha Smith has appeared in multiple Tyler Perry projects, dating back to the mid-2000s. She has starred in the “Why Did I Get Married?” movies, as well as the series based on the films, “For Better or Worse.”

In fact, Smith jokingly told Wendy Williams that she was just as shocked as everyone else to learn that Perry was expecting a child in 2014.

She said, “I used to think he was asexual. I didn’t think he had sex… No, seriously. He’s like an uncle that never has sex. I was just shocked, and I’m so happy for him; he’s going to be a daddy. I used to think that he would just be the uncle-daddy, you know?”

06 September 2022, Berlin: Tyra Banks arrives at the Marc Cain label’s show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Café am Neuen See on the occasion of Berlin Fashion Week. The Berlin Fashion Week combines several events under one roof. Photo: Gerald Matzka/dpa (Photo by Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

American Model Tyra Banks (2006)

Tyra Banks and Tyler Perry piqued people’s curiosity when they were spotted having dinner in 2006. The moguls’ teams both denied that they dated.