‘That Proposal Gonna be Through the Roof’: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Grand Gesture for Girlfriend Jordyn Woods During NYFW Has Fans Thinking About Marriage

Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns’ is vying for the boyfriend of the year after putting all his fellow NBA players to shame in the love department. In support of his girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ new clothing line, he turned to promote her new endeavor with billboards on several streets in New York.

The NBA player pulled out all the stops just to make her 2023 New York Fashion Week experience stellar.

Woods took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her fans, saying, “OMG. OMG. NYFW TAKEOVER. Thank you for the best surprise.”

In another post, in front of the snipes of promotional posters of herself in her “Woods by Jordyn” apparel, she said, “I cried like a baby.”

She then showed other photos of a billboard Towns copped for her in a long-flowing red and purple gown from the collection. Jordyn captioned the posts, “Oh wait there’s moreee” and “Damn she’s thick.”

The young socialite revealed more photos of the billboard in another collage, writing, “I have the most thoughtful people in my life my man and team surprised me with @woodsbyjordyn billboards all around NY during fashion week! I cried like a baby love you with all my heart! @karltowns.”

While Jordyn was floating on cloud nine with her man’s thoughtfulness, fans were equally flying high, suggesting wedding bells would be in the near future. Others were just happy that Jordyn is being treated like a queen.

“That proposal gonna be through the roof.”

“Oh that proposal is gonna be a Broadway performance!”

“The proposal man… omg I can’t wait to see it.”

“Awww she deserves this! I love how happy they make one another.”

“Jordyn woods won with Karl towns.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ Sweet Message to Karl-Anthony Towns for His 27th Birthday Has Fans Thinking a Proposal Is on the Way

Some fans have elected to make Karl-Anthony the boyfriend that all other boyfriends have to beat.

“Now that @wavyemma man is graduating from boyfriend Olympics to Husband Olympics, who do you think is a top contender that’ll take his spot in the boyfriend Olympics? I’d like to submit Karl Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods’ man for consideration. Who y’all got?”

Now that @wavyemma man is graduating from boyfriend Olympics to Husband Olympics, who do you think is a top contender that’ll take his spot in the boyfriend Olympics? I’d like to submit Karl Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods’ man for consideration. Who y’all got? — Eminado (@lucky4lo) September 8, 2023

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony started dating in 2020, after years of being friends.

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together,” Jordyn took to Instagram to declare in 2021.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Karl-Anthony said. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Karl-Anthony echoed her remarks, adding, “There was never a kiss or anything” until 2020.

Fast forward three years later and the two are a couple with millions cheering for them to take the next step with an engagement and then jumping the broom.