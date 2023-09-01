‘I Can Smell the Fire Coming’: Diddy Fans Are Going Crazy Over His ‘Long Awaited’ Reunion with Dirty Money Singers Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper

Sean “Diddy” Combs is ready to prove R&B is far from dead after announcing his long-awaited reunion with Dirty Money singers Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper.

The trio once topped the Billboard charts with their 2010 album “Last Train to Paris” and hits like “Hello Good Morning” and “Coming Home.” The group had a powerful reign before unexpectedly splitting in 2012.

Diddy announces Dirty Money reunion with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. (Photos: @diddy/Instagram; @dawnrichard/Instagram; @theofficialkalenna/Instagram)

But fans on social media are now rejoicing over Diddy, Richard, and Harper’s upcoming reunion on the Love Records founder’s new album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid.”

Diddy appears to be in a red mood, donning a red monochromatic look. He wore a collared shirt, red leather gloves, and pleated pants from Memphis menswear line Axcexx for the album’s teaser as he made heart signs with his hands.

He shared the cover on Instagram, along with a star-studded tracklist of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists.

“The key to any great album are the people that you work with! Through this process I’ve had the blessing to work with some of the best talent in the game! From hall of famers to future hall of famers,” Diddy wrote in his caption. “Thank you for your time , thank you for your energy , thank you for your LOVE!”

But fans seem to be focused only on the Dirty Money reunion.

“DIRTY MUTHA FUXXIN MONEY!!!!! I’m about to cry…..”

“LET’S GO @dawnrichard & @therealkalenna! The long awaited Dirty Money reunion we’ve been waiting for!”

“I’m most excited for dirty money and the dream.”

“Lord have mercy I can smell the fire coming from this album! I’ve seen your work!”

“Diddy should’ve just named the album ‘RnB is not dead’ with this line up.”

Harper shared her own tribute on her Instagram page, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS @diddy YOU NEVER FAIL TO RAISE THE BAR AND INSPIRE THE SOFTEST HEARTS!!”

“IM ALWAYS SO GRACIOUS TO BE APART OF YOUR LEGACY AND APPRECIATE YOU FOR ALL THAT YOU HAVE EVER DONE FOR ME,” she said. “YOU ARE THE TRUE DEFINITION OF LOVE AND GOD TIMING IS SIMPLY PERFECT!!”

She continued, using hashtags like “#LOVECONNECTION #OFFTHEGRID #CONVERSTAIONSWITHGOD #ROSEWATER !! A START TO THE Watering PROCESS MY #FLOWERS.”

Welcome to the LOVE ERA. September 15th. Pre-add @Diddy's new album, 'THE LOVE ALBUM : OFF THE GRID,' now to your Apple Music library: https://t.co/PTJVbaIyul 🖤💫⚡️✨ pic.twitter.com/y0tzmw0aFP — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 31, 2023

Dirty Money was never to move forward with a sophomore album, with Harper candidly blaming Diddy because of his ventures that built his liquor empire.

“It was never another album because CIRÔC was his next album. He’s like, ‘Do I keep dealing with these two baldhead b——s, or do I jump on this CIRÔC that ain’t gon talk back? [It] ain’t arguing,'” she revealed during an interview with DJ Kash last month.

Harper continued, “Listen, Dirty Money started to become something that he didn’t think was going to happen. Dawn, she’s exceptional at what she does — he didn’t think two Leo women was going to come in and body that s—t like we did.”

Richard joined the group after ending her tenure with Diddy’s girl group, Danity Kane. After Dirty Money’s split, she embarked on her solo career under her independent company, Our Dawn Entertainment. She said it was a bit of a “roller coaster” going from a solo artist to joining two groups that eventually ended up disbanding.

“Then there was [another] curveball: ‘Oh, we’re done with you. Let’s do Dirty Money.’ It was a little bit easier working with Dirty Money because Puff let us do a little bit more of us,” she told Billboard. “But it still was interesting trying to blend in with someone who’s first choice wasn’t singing and had a different tone.”

Other featured artists on Diddy’s new album include Mary J. Blige, The Dream, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend, Coco Jones, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Justin Beiber, and more.

As for The Weeknd, he assisted on the track “Another One of Me,” which Diddy says will be his last collaboration of his music career.

“The Love Album: Off the Grid” drops in two weeks on Sept. 15.