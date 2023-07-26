‘I Really…Stare and I Will See a Scene’: Raven-Symoné Reveals Her ‘Psychic’ Abilities Go Far Beyond Her Famous ‘That’s So Raven’ Character

Raven-Symoné says that her psychic abilities go beyond her famous television character in “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home.” Her character Raven Baxter was known for having visions of things that will happen in the future, and now the actress says she is also a clairvoyant.

The former child star revealed the news on the podcast “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda” on July 23 during an open discussion with fellow actress Keke Palmer, where she shared that she believes in “psychics.”

Los Angeles, California – June 17: Raven-Symoné attends 28th-Annual NAACP Theatre Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on June 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

“What I believe actually is humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly,” she said at the 34:20 time mark. “I can walk into a room and read the room, people may not think that’s psychic but what that is is reading energy and energy is in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane.”

Raven-Symoné went on to say that she can see and feel the future.

“I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening, that has happened to me or is going to happen in another dimension and I feel it in my body. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.’ There will be times when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing,” she added.

The 37-year-old also shared that she experienced “certain traumatic situations” during her childhood, adding, “I’m seven and I know when I need to light my candles and I need to meditate.”

Palmer added that she was skeptical of other physics, but noted that celebrity medium Tyler Henry, who previously helped Kenya Moore communicate with her late grandmother Doris, is the real deal.

“Now if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.’ But I do believe there’s natural auras,” Raven-Symoné said. “Tyler actually connected to my grandmother and my grandfather and my uncle, and my mom’s dad. All of my mom’s side.”

She continued, “But there’s auras. You have to understand the human body in our energy fields. Those auras hold the experiences of all of our people, totally.”

I just realized Raven from That's So Raven was a psychic… 😯 God I miss that show… pic.twitter.com/QNMyTFrd2u — Dr. RJ Bobo Bocco (@rjboccomino) July 2, 2017

Fans of Hollywood Unlocked reacted to Raven-Symoné’s revelation in the comments section on Instagram. Many agreed, saying she had a “gift” and others joked that the childhood Disney star was still playing a character.

“It’s easy to scoff at spiritual gifts when you don’t have them #IYKYK.”

“I don’t even think she’s lying because I swear I get them too. Periodically.”

“Ima need her to tell me the lottery numbers then.”

“Is it the weed or the mushrooms.”

“You play a role long enough… you’ll start to actually live it.”

Referring to her previous roles, one fan wrote, “Y’all ever think, like man… We are so old. That’s the little girl from The Cosby Show. We talk about That’s So Raven like it was yesterday.. And when we used to watch it, we thought about Hanging With Mr. Cooper like it was yesterday. Time is going by, man….”

“That’s So Raven” first premiered in 2003, lasting until 2007. She reprised her role in the spinoff “Raven’s Home,” which made its debut in 2017. It features Raven Baxter as a mother, who learns her son, Booker, has inherited her psychic abilities. Season six currently airs Sundays, also on the Disney Channel.