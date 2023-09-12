‘Dats Too MF Much’: Fans In Disbelief as Boosie, a Known Diabetic Who Often Struggles to Find Insulin, Douses His Spaghetti In Sugar

Boosie Badazz has openly discussed online his longtime battle with diabetes, which the 40-year-old says he’s battled with since he was 19.

Die-hard fans of the Louisiana rapper recall in 2015 when he was forced to end his sold-out concert in New York City due to not receiving his insulin shot. He claimed the bag that obtained his insulin was sent to the wrong city when he was traveling. He found himself throwing up on stage.

Rapper and Type-1 diabetic Boosie Badazz catches heat for pouring pounds of sugar into his food. (Photo: @boosienewig/Instagram)

Over the years, Boosie has used social media to enlist the help of fans to get some specific type of medicine to treat his type 1 diabetes. The Georgia resident has had to drive hours to the next state or had fans meet him to deliver the much-needed medication.

Some of those very fans could not imagine the surprise they’d get when they saw the “Wipe Me Down” artist pouring gobs of white sugar out of a five-pound bag into a big batch of meat sauce for his spaghetti.

A clip from Boosie’s Instagram Live was reposted on X, with the caption, “Boosie putting the same amount of sugar in his spaghetti you would in kool aid.” Now fans are deeply confused and concerned about the food he’s digesting.

“Is he not diabetic already?”

“My stomach knotted up.”

“I put sugar in mine but dats too mf much.”

“Oh hell nah … Step away from the sketti boosie.”

Boosie love sugar periodt 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/op7LpBaLD4 — K-Dot The Kemist (@KDotTKL) September 11, 2023

One X user shared an old video of the “Betrayed” rapper making Kool-Aid with a bag of sugar sitting next to him and his son on the counter to prove, “Boosie love sugar periodt.”

A few claimed to understand exactly what the “Set It Off” artist was doing. One said, “He trying to cut the acidity of the tomato sauce but the brother should be using cane sugar or date sugar.”

In April 2021, Boosie asked fans in Atlanta to help him find a “Humalog Kwk pen,” which is a fast-acting form of insulin that “is absorbed quickly and starts working in about 15 minutes after injection to lower blood sugar after meals.”

He did the same twice in 2020, previously asking for “Lantus,” which is another drug to lower blood sugar levels on a now-defunct Twitter account, according to Revolt.

Ironically, a woman responded to the artist’s request in April of that year and she drove hours to give him the insulin he needed.

“I gotta tell this story bruh — how good God is,” Boosie said in an Instagram video. “I ran out of insulin yesterday and this lady drove three hours to bring me insulin. When she got here, I tried to pay her. She said, ‘I don’t want your money.’ She just took a picture and left. This lady went around the corner and won $10,000 on a scratch off.”

The artist admits he doesn’t always follow doctor’s rules to maintain his health, and has struggled with the repercussions.

“I’d go a month without taking my insulin shots, so I was just throwin’ up, losin’ weight, all kinds of s—t. It was hard,” he once said.

As for his use of sugar, it’s up in the air what Boosie will do when it comes to continuing to add sugar to his food.

