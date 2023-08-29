‘Miami and H Town’: Solange Knowles And JT of City Girls Link Up for the Most Random Twerk Session Ever

Fans are drooling over the most unexpected linkup between R&B singer Solange Knowles and City Girls rapper JT.

Solange trends online after random link up and twerk session with JT of City Girls. (Photos: @solangeknowles/Instagram; @thegirljt/Instagram)

The two music divas recently were seen dancing in a video circulating on social media after attending an event for Solange’s glassware collection, which is available through her online gallery and shop of her multidisciplinary creative agency, Saint Heron.

According to The Jasmine Brand, “they celebrated her big accomplishment with family and friends at the home of Black pioneering architect Paul R. Williams while dancing to “Poke It Out” by Playboi Carti and Nicki Minaj.

In the short clip, Solange begins to bend over and twerk on JT’s back as the Houston native tells her, “Poke It Out.” She then stops to hype up the Miami artist, who bends over for a full twerk session while wearing a blue ocean-like dress.

JT is a regular at twerking on stage during performances or in other videos on social media. Though fans on Instagram and X were shocked at their unexpected pairing, many seem to love seeing this side of Beyoncé’s sister.

“Miami and H town.”

“jt and solange twerking to poke it out?! goodmorning to me.”

“JT locked in with the Knowles clan.”

“The link up we never knew we needed.”

“Solange be with the ratchet s—t & I love her for that.”

JT and Solange throwing it back to “Poke It Out” by Playboi Carti and Nicki Minaj 😭 pic.twitter.com/fkFCf6yQ6x — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) August 29, 2023

The video was originally shared in another attendee’s Instagram story, and some critics felt the moment should have been kept private instead of shared with the world.

One wrote, “People can’t even party in private,” while another said, “However leaked it will never see another invite. Let people BE… everything isn’t meant for socials.”

Solange has been rather quiet on social media, and hasn’t posted on her personal Instagram page since June 24. This was a week after news about her smoky glass collection was spread across numerous outlets. The multi-hyphenate singer has expanded her creativity from music to films and fashion to art design.

She designed her “Small Matter Art Objects: Glassware 001” collection of smoke-colored vessels, which were made by Jason McDonald, who is widely known from season two of the Netflix glassblowing competition series “Blown Away.”

As for JT, she also appears to have a fashion endeavor in the works after announcing her TheGirlJTWorld line last month. Thus far, shirts, bikinis and hoodies have been released from the first collection, which appears to be sold out, with another dropping Sept. 8.