‘When I Go Out, I Make It Count!’: Serial Dating for the Thrill, Not for Something Real 

The dating scene in Atlanta is so unfair it’s unreal.

Serial dating is a new term but a quiet-kept secret that many have started embracing. It’s a pattern of a male or female going on multiple dates with different people just for the fun of it, with no intentions of getting into a relationship or any real commitment.

Man and woman in the back seat (Photo: Pexels.com)

This also means that there is no real physical contact (i.e., kissing, making out, or sexual activity) unless, of course, it’s discussed or agreed upon between both consenting adults.

Serial dating isn’t to be confused with arrangements with sugar daddies and sugar babies. There is no exchange of services (sex for money/gifts). Serial daters can double back and go out again with the same person, with no strings attached.

“When I go on dates, it’s strictly for me. I’m not expectin’ nothing, so neither should they. We’re just two people going out to have a nice time,” said 29-year-old college student and mom of two Shelly Grant. “Sometimes I don’t wanna go out solo, so I pick somebody, and we go out, it’s a vibe.”

Serial dating for Grant, an Atlanta-based full-time nursing student and mother of twin 3-year-old boys, is convenient, considering her busy life. Grant says she doesn’t get to go out often, so in the rare times she does, serial dating works, especially at the last minute.

For women (and some men), serial dating is a great advantage because they don’t pay for anything. Imagine going on multiple dates and, in most cases, picking the location and not paying a dime. Although rare, younger men do date cougars and get the same treatment. When the bill comes out, pass the bill to Mama!

“When I go out, I make it count! These sugar mamas like to spoil me, so who am I to reject a good time? They like to have a good time, and it boosts their self-esteem when I compliment their clip-on earrings and salt-and-pepper wigs,” said 35-year-old serial dater Dacore Luoge.

To some, it would appear that serial dating would be ideal for people who have been hurt and are using this technique to guard their hearts. Some others simply may be using each other for their personal gain.

This could be perceived in a good or bad way; if two people are bored or lonely and only hang out or talk when they want to go out, and one person always pays, it may be a good thing.

One person is providing a listening ear or company and comfort, while the other is paying for the food or activity of the day, which can free up a cushion for the other person. It’s a balance and exchange.

Do you know someone who has serial dates? Are you interested in trying it for yourself? Do you think serial daters are selfish?

