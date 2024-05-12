Fans Expose ‘Racist’ Double Standard Between Glen Davis’ Sentence for Defrauding NBA Players’ Health Plan of $159K and Brett Favre Escaping Prosecution in Million-Dollar Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal

Former Boston Celtics player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has found the silver lining to his punishment after being convicted of participating in defrauding the NBA’s Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. But he may be alone in doing so.

He, along with more than 20 others, including former Bulls player Will Bynum and former New Jersey Nets shooting guard Terrence Williams, were indicted and convicted of submitting falsified medical claims for procedures that did not take place in order to collect kickback payments.

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis (l) sentenced over fruad charges while Brett Farve (R) continues to roam free after misspending millions in federal money from Mississippi. (Photos: @gbbabydavis/Instagram; Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Davis’ fraudulent claims totaled $159,000. He was found guilty of committing health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and write fraud.

Despite facing up to 20 years behind bars, on May 9 he was sentenced to 40 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution. Upon his release, the 2008 NBA championship winner will be required to complete a financial management course and undergo mandatory drug treatment.

An inmate who is 41 years old and 132 pounds is finna share cell with a 6’7 301 Glen Davis — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) May 9, 2024

His reaction to the outcome of his case was positive, all things considered. On Instagram Live, he joked about working on his fitness during his timeout from society.

“I’mma be swoll though,” the 300-plus-pound former Boston Celtics player said. “I swear to God I’m bout to get in shape. On God. That’s the only way you can stop me from eating hamburgers is put me in jail. That’s what God say. ‘I’mma stop you eating hamburgers. I’mma put you in jail,’” he joked.

But the “Power IV: Force” actor’s punishment is not a laughing matter for everyone. “Trauma affects everyone differently… hence exhibit ‘a’,” read a tweet insinuating that Davis was laughing to keep from crying over his circumstances.

Another person commented, “This is the kinda video where you can tell it ain’t gonna hit him until them cell doors slam shut.”

Elsewhere online, sports fans are divided on whether or not a racial double standard is to blame for Davis’ football counterpart Brett Favre not facing a similar outcome after being caught in a Mississippi state fraud case in April 2020, two months after six people were indicted in the wide-ranging scheme, including the state’s former Department of Human Services chief.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis went live on IG after being sentenced to 40 months in prison for NBA health insurance fraud. Says he’s about to get in great shape.



“That’s the only way you can stop me from eating hamburgers is to put me in jail.” pic.twitter.com/pzxX9bLyFI — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 9, 2024

By 2023 the retired gridiron icon and 38 others were listed as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by the state’s Department of Human Services, alleging that $77 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds were used to line the pockets of Favre and other individuals.

The scheme was made possible because of 1990s charges in federal law that allow states to give welfare funds to nonprofits instead of directly to needy families.

An audit uncovered that the former Green Bay Packers star received $1.1 million in TANF funds for speeches he never gave in 2019. At that time, he was in cahoots with the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, to build a new indoor practice volleyball facility on campus. He was accused of knowing that $5 million put toward the construction and another $1.7 million for the development of a concussion drug were from the misappropriated funds.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the university or me,” he claimed in a released statement. “I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

Big Baby just got 40 months in prison for frauding the NBA out of 80k in medical benefits. Brett Favre frauded Mississippi welfare recipients out of 700,000 and he hasn’t been charged. Both got caught around the same time. pic.twitter.com/lj9Ju4Ex2V — Dwann B 🇺🇸 (@dwannb) May 9, 2024

Text messages revealed in the lawsuit suggested otherwise. For instance, in one text, he wrote, “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” He was never criminally charged, having only suffered a tarnished public image.

“The racist state of Mississippi protects him,” posted one X user after the glaring difference in case outcome for Farve and Davis. Someone else wrote, “They couldnt charge Bret Favre because he is “just a good ol boy.” While a third person said, “3 and a half years and 3 years probation for $80k seems cruel and unusual.”

Favre had repaid the state $1 million, but a new court filing from the Mississippi auditor is seeking an additional $729,790 in interest.