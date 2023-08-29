‘I Will Appeal’: Enraged Donald Trump Blasts Federal Judge for Not Delaying His Criminal Trial Until After 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump took to social media again to make claims that the judge presiding over his election interference case in federal court is biased.

Trump has been charged in the federal case with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted; conspiracy to abruptly disrupt and impede the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional hearing; and conspiracy to obstruct an official government proceeding.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is presiding over Donald Trump’s federal criminal case. (Photos: Getty Images/ U.S. District Court )

On Monday, Aug. 28, the ex-POTUS took to his social media to blast U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan after she set his trial date for March 4, 2024.

Attorneys for Trump wanted the trial to start in April 2026, while special counsel Jack Smith asked for Jan. 2, 2024. Chutkan scheduled the trial date closer to the prosecution’s suggestion, which invoked objections from the former president.

“These proposals are obviously very far apart,” Chutkan said Monday. “Neither of them is acceptable.”

One reason why this could be problematic for Trump is because he, as the top Republican presidential candidate, would be on trial eight months before the 2024 election. The high-profile trial would also be in Washington, D.C., which could look disastrous for his campaign, according to CNBC.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, objected, saying in the hearing, “In our judgment, that trial date is inconsistent with President Trump’s right to due process and the right to effective assistance of counsel.”

Trump wrote on his Truth Social website, “Today a biased, Trump Hating Judge gave me only a two month extension, just what our corrupt government wanted, SUPER TUESDAY. I will APPEAL!”

This is not the first time that the former reality star has aired his grievances about Chutkan. On Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, he blasted the judge as “highly partisan” and “very biased and unfair.” He also claimed she wanted to cause harm to him during the trial. Chutkan received death threats shortly after Trump’s last rant.

Trump targeted Smith as well, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, and President Joe Biden. He shot at them for linking him directly to those who participated in the botched government takeover.

“Deranged Jack Smith & his team of Thugs, who were caught going to the White House just prior to Indicting the 45th President of the United States (an absolute No No!), have been working on this Witch Hunt for almost 3 years, but decided to bring it smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him. Election Interference!” Trump wrote.

He added, “How do you have an Indictment that is based almost entirely on the findings of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Marxists, Fascists, and Political Hacks, when these same lowlifes, who have been caught lying for years about Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, FISA, the Fake Dossier, & much more, purposely & Illegally DESTROYED & DELETED all of the Evidence, Findings, & Proof of the January 6th Committee? When will Deranged Jack Smith Criminally Charge the Committee?”

While the former president was adamant that he would appeal, attorney Bradley P. Moss said this would not be possible.

“Just in: he cannot,” Mos said in an X.

Other legal experts have said, “He has no right to appeal Judge Chutkan’s setting the trial in March.”

Trump has denied all four charges of illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and pleaded not guilty in this case.

