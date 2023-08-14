‘She Obviously Wants Me Behind Bars’: Donald Trump Plays Victim, Defies Judge’s Warning to Refrain from ‘Inflammatory’ Comments, Slams Her As ‘Biased and Unfair’ 

Despite being warned against making comments about his latest federal criminal case, where he has been indicted for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump has taken to his Truth Social profile to blast the judge presiding over his case.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 14, the reality-star-turned-commander-in-chief said not only was the judge “highly partisan” and “very biased and unfair,” he falsely claimed she wanted to cause harm to him during the trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is presiding over Donald Trump’s federal criminal case. (Photos: Getty Images/ U.S. District Court )

His remarks came only three days after U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan asked him not to make “inflammatory” comments to those working on the case, according to Politico.

Trump’s charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted; conspiracy to abruptly disrupt and impede the Jan. 6 congressional hearing; and conspiracy to obstruct an official government proceeding.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Chutkan impressed on Trump’s attorney John Lauro to monitor his client.

“I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case,” Chutkan said. “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.”

Trump also referenced comments the judge made about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

In October 2022, Chutkan was presiding over a case with Christine Priola, a participant in the violent uprising, and sentenced the “patriot” to 15 months in jail.

During the sentencing, the judge said, “I see the videotapes. I see the footage of the flags and the signs that people were carrying and the hats that they were wearing, and the garb.”

“And the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty to one man, not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this county and not to the principles of democracy. It’s blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

According to Trump, statements like these are evidence of an inherent bias and make her unfit to preside over his current indictment.

“She obviously wants me behind bars,” Trump wrote.

Trump is facing a total of three criminal indictments. These charges consist of one indictment at the state level in New York and two separate federal indictments.

Furthermore, an additional criminal indictment related to allegations that he interfered with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election is anticipated to yield state charges sometime this month as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ has started presenting evidence to a grand jury.

The case is progressing quicker than anticipated. One of Willis’ witnesses was brought in a day ahead, slightly speeding up the investigation schedule on Monday, Aug. 14.

With this news, Trump took to Truth Social to attack Independent journalist George Chidi, who was called in early, according to Raw Story.

Another unexpected turn happened on the same day. The Fulton County website accidentally went live and reported a list of charges leveled against the 45th president of the United States, Reuters reported.

This document outlining charges against Donald Trump was briefly published and then removed by the Fulton County, GA., District Attorney's office – Reuters pic.twitter.com/iLJ27lPpU0 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 14, 2023

The most serious charge is “Violation of The Georgia RICO Act.”

This is accompanied by multiple conspiracy charges, a charge for asking a public officer to break their oath, and a count accusing him of making false statements and writings.

This document was deleted but captured by swift news hounds, who leaked it on social media.