‘Hey, You Stupid Slave N—er’: Vile Texas Woman Threatens to Kill Black Judge Overseeing Donald Trump’s Election Interference Case In Federal Court

A Texas woman has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington, D.C.

Abigail Jo Shry, 43, was charged after she left a voicemail threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Abigail Jo Shry (left) is accused of threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan (right). (Photos: Mike Sington/Twitter, WSUA9 News / YouTube screenshot)

According to WUSA9 News, authorities say Shry called Judge Chutkan’s chambers on Aug. 5 and threatened her life. She also called the judge a “slave” and threatened to kill Houston-area Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Hey, you stupid slave N—er,” said Shry before threatening, “all Democrats in Washington D.C. and all people in the LGBTQ community.”

“You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” Shry continued. “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b—h. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

CNN reports that the Alvin, Texas, native was charged with Transmission in Interstate or Foreign Commerce of any Communication Containing a Threat to Injure the Person of Another. Shry was detained by an order from a U.S. magistrate judge on Aug. 16 and will be held until her bond hearing set for Sept. 13.

Shry reportedly admitted to making the call while speaking with special agents from the Department of Homeland Security on Aug. 8. She claimed that she had no plans to carry out the threats. However, she also said, “if Sheila Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry.”

Trump — who was indicted for inciting the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and posted “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” on Truth Social — was warned by Chutkan to stop making inflammatory posts on social media.

“I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case,” Chutkan said to Trump and his attorney. “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.”

Shry’s call to the judge was one day after Trump’s post on the conservative platform.

Trump attacked the judge on Truth Social on Aug. 13 as well as the following day by calling her “highly partisan” and “very biased and unfair.”

“She obviously wants me behind bars,” he added.

Chutkan was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by former President Barack Obama in 2014. She was randomly chosen to oversee Trump’s election interference case.

Shry has reportedly been charged at least four times in the past year for similar threatening behavior and spent 30 days in jail. Shry could serve up to five years in prison for the threats.

