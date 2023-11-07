Kim and Kanye’s Kids Already Stacking Money: Revealing the Five-Figure ‘Paw Patrol’ Earnings of North and Saint West

Kim Kardashian may be following in her momager Kris Jenner’s footsteps. She already has two of her children working, North and Saint West, whom she shares with hip-hop mogul Kanye West, pulled on significant dollars from their roles in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids dressed as music icons. (L-R) Psalm (Easy E), North (Aaliyah), Chicago (Sade), and Saint (Snoop), Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian)

North voiced the character Mini, the Pomeranian pup, and according to legal documents obtained The Blast, the 10-year-old received $20,000 for four recording sessions. Her brother Saint, 7, earned $10,000 for two sessions as the voice of character Meteor Max.

Kardashian also son Psalm, 4, and Chicago, 5, with West.

Realty star Kardashian has a net worth of $1.7 billion, due widely to the success of her intimates brand Skims. Dad, West had been a billionaire twice over as well until he lost several partnerships last year due comments that were deemed antisemitic. Today, his net worth has dropped from a peak of $2 billion to around $400 million, according to Parade.

In Star Company

The film, featuring a star-studded cast, follows the adventures of the Mighty Pups with newfound powers after an asteroid lands in Adventure City. In addition to the kids, the cast includes James Marsden, McKenna Grace, Kristen Bell, Marsai Martin, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Rel Howrey, Chris Rock, and, of course, their mom.

North also participated in behind-the-scenes videos for the promotion of the movie.

There’s no information available regarding Kardashian’s earnings for her reprised role as poodle Delores in the sequel.

The first film, 2021’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” raked in $144.3 million.

While North reportedly signed her contract with her mom, Kardashian, signed Saint’s contract on his behalf due to his younger age.

Film Flashback

When Kardashian, 43, appeared in the original film she held a private screening at her home for the kids in her life and she went to social media to document the occasion.

