‘Teach That Stranger a Lesson In Manners’: Kanye West Reportedly Batters Man His Rep Claims Groped Bianca Censori Under Her Dress

Kanye West has been implicated in a battery incident where he’s been accused of punching a man in the face. Allegedly, the altercation occurred after the man reportedly sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched Kanye’s wife in Los Angeles.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department report, the unnamed victim allegedly “pushed and grabbed” Bianca Censori, West’s wife. A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a “battery investigation,” and a report has been concluded since then.

However, despite the report being finalized, the spokesperson declined to disclose the identity of the individual who was allegedly assaulted by the Chicago hitmaker, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kanye West (L) and Bianca Censori (R). (Photo: @kanyewgst / Instagram)

Members of the chart-topper’s team disclosed that the Australian architect, 29, experienced more than what was initially reported.

“Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” Yeezy aide Milo Yiannopoulos said in a statement to Fox 11 L.A.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted,” the statement added.

The rep for the 46-year-old further asserted that the police “grossly inadequate as a description of what happened” to Mrs. West, which is the reason why the “Vultures” artist laid hands on him.

After the star got physical with the John Doe, he and his allegedly fled the scene. The altercation, though headline-grabbing, did not require the victim to be treated for injuries by medical professionals.

Fans on the X platform, apparently taking the rep’s statements at face value, were quick to weigh in in disbelief that defending one’s wife could land some in legal trouble.

“Picking fights to protect his wife, huh? I guess you could say he’s got a whole new level of ‘Gold Digger’ defense tactics. grabbing someone’s wife is never cool. Maybe Kanye was just trying to teach that stranger a lesson in manners,” one person tweeted.

“Kanye Bein’ Arrested For Hittin’ A Man That Grabbed His Wife Is Crazy,” one X user wrote. “But If Kanye Was In A Fight W/ His Wife &Running Away He’d Be Charged W/ Assault !?! LoL.”

“Someone sexually harassed his wife, and they blame Kanye for fighting back. Everything wrong with the world,” a third comment read,

Outside of clarifying through his staff what he believes happened to the wife, Yeezy has not spoken to the press or floated messages through social media.