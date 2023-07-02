‘Oh the Divorce Must Be Final’: Nene’s Ex Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Celebrates Divorce Weeks After He and the Reality Star Reportedly Called it Quits

Reality star Nene Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s off-and-on relationship is making news again.

It seems the Cupid spies have spotted Sioh celebrating the finalization of his divorce.

He took to his Instagram page and posted a flick of himself casually smoking a cigar captioned “Today is a special day for me #imblessed #free #peaceful #grateful #thankyou.”

Fans wanted to know what the cryptic message meant, asking “Divorced????”

In a reply, he said, “Finally.”

Other people jumped in the comments and shouted Sioh out.

“Congratulations.”

“I know the feeling!”

“Oh the divorce must be final!!!! Congrats”

Some questioned if the post was appropriate for the occasion.

“Was this even necessary?”

“DID you really have to post this? Have some class!!”

Leakes and the fashion designer had been dating for a couple of years but were rumored to have broken up in June.

The celebrity influencer was married to Gregg Leakes, her ex-husband, for over 20 years before his death in September 2021.

She started dating Sioh three months later in December. He was the first man that she publicly dated since her husband’s death.

When asked about her relationship, she said Gregg Leakes wanted her to be happy after he was gone.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” the 55-year-old said in a December 2021 interview with The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, ‘Be happy, keep smiling, and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

Sioh appears to have found a good one and also lost her too.

Over the few months, Leakes has been expressing her dissatisfaction with someone over her Instagram Stories.

She posted, “Narcissists do not have the ability to self-reflect. They cannot see anything wrong with what they do and they only see fault in your reaction.”

“They believe every argument is caused by you because, to them, there was no problem with their actions until you reacted to them,” she added. “They 100% believe you are the problem and they are the victim. It’s mind-blowing!”

Her last post in this IG Story series, stingingly declared, “A NARCISSIST IS THE DEVIL.”

According to Hollywood Unlocked, outside of the unnamed person allegedly being cheap and narcissistic, another woman’s perfume might have been making Leakes sick.

Sioh was then married to his estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, who filed a lawsuit against the star accusing him of ruining her life.

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh says her husband’s infidelity not only broke up their home, but caused the her to suffer from emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of affection.

The estranged wife wants a judge to make Leakes cough up $100,000 in damages according to the complaint.

Sioh has since filed divorce papers from Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. But she has not released a celebration statement like Sioh.

A formal statement on Sioh and Leakes’ breakup has not been released.