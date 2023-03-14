‘The Biggest Win of Bron’s Career Took Place Off the Court’: Savannah James’ Beauty Leaves Husband LeBron James and Fans Drooling 

Everyone has been fawning over Savannah James’ elegant ensemble over the weekend during her appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party. But no one loved her look more than her husband, LeBron James.

The LA Lakers player shared three photos of his wifey on his Instagram page and didn’t hold back noting how beautiful he thought she looked.

“GOT DAMNNNN!! *Pharell voice [emojis] @mrs_savannahrj Vanity Fair Vibezzzz,” he wrote as his caption.

LeBron James and fans are mesmerized by Savannah James’ Vanity Fair Oscars After Party gown. (@kingjames/Instagram)

The four-time NBA championship winner’s post received over a million likes with over 11,000 comments from fans who were completely mesmerized by the 36-year-old’s beautiful outfit.

“What if I told you the biggest win of Bron’s career took place off the court”



“Bron got the best wife in all sports.”



“Bron, winning in all aspects of life.”

The basketball legend’s post came hours before Savannah had the chance to upload her own photos of herself in the stunning custom gown by fashion designer Sergio Hudson.

Many found the all-white dress to hug her body perfectly and accentuate her curves in all the right places. The bridal-like gown flows down past her knees, providing what some followers saw as the perfect combination of chic, sexy and sophisticated.

In her most recent post, fans could see that Savannah traded in her all-white gown for an all-white pantsuit that still managed to drop jaws.

“All smiles [smile and white heart emojis],” she captioned a collage of photos of her in another signature Sergio Hudson piece.

Savannah constantly wows fans with her stunning fashion choices that give just enough sexy without revealing too much skin.

The mompreneur recently has received an array of attention for her head-turning looks and for rocking top-notch brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen and more, all put together by her stylist, Icon Billingsley.

Savannah James rockin that Dolce & Gabanna for Milan Fashion Week sheesh 🔥 pic.twitter.com/shhZBXUwXf — Josh 🏀 (@jshyb_) February 26, 2023

Billingsley also styled Savannah in a lace Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit for Milan Fashion Week last month. She paired it with a black, curve-accentuating jacket that fell inches above the knees and combat boots. Her drop-dead gorgeous look made LeBron thirsty for Savannah, as shown in her comments section.

“Get your a– home now and get what you can’t get in Europe,” he wrote.

Later this year, in September, the James couple will celebrate their 10-year anniversary, however, the high school sweethearts have been together much longer than that. Throughout their time in the public eye, they have become a staple couple to fans all around the world.

When they’re not flirting with each other via social media, Savannah and LeBron spend lots of time with their three children; 18-year-old Bronny, 15-year-old Bryce Maximus and 8-year-old Zhuri James.