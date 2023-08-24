‘I Did the Right Thing’: Black Driver Says Man Wearing Work Shirt Who Unleased Racist Attack on Georgia Highway Started ‘Flicking’ Him Off and ‘Screaming’ Before He Started Filming

The Black motorist who was verbally attacked by a man during a road rage dispute in Georgia said that he started to record when he was threatened, according to a report.

The confrontation, which occurred on the Interstate 285 highway that encircles Atlanta on Aug. 16, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. The unidentified driver said he’s not sure what caused the interaction.

The unidentified man called the Black man the N-word during road rage dispute. (Twitter video screenshot)

“Two guys in a van started flicking me off and started screaming at me,” the driver, who remained anonymous, told WSB-TV. “That’s when he started threatening me to get out of the car and fight.”

In the video, a man in a gray work shirt approached the driver’s car, yelled at him, and called him racial slurs. During the interaction, the Black man tried to make out what company he worked for.

“Greenway?” he said. “What does that say on your shirt?”

“What does it matter what I say on my shirt,” the other man responded. “What does it say on my shirt? It says f**k you.”

Moments later, the man removed the shirt before continuing his rant.

“What the f**k it says on my f**king shirt, homeboy. You see what this says? It says crazy a** f**king white boy,” he said. “Get the f**k out, you scary a** n***r. Yeah, homeboy, get out!”

Based on the video, it’s unclear what company the man worked for. However, according to the Daily Beast, the logo on the man’s shirt was similar to that of a company called Green-Watt Lighting Solutions, as many people seemed to point out on social media.

The company denied association with the man, with an attorney telling the outlet that “this person appears to be simply wearing a T-shirt with a similar name on it.”

The driver said he was happy that he kept his composure during the encounter.

“I felt like I did the right thing,” he told WSB. “I got to live to see another day.”