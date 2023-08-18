‘I See That Little Bawdy of Her’: Marsai Martin Stuns In Silver Curve Hugging Dress, Fans Say She’s ‘Growing Up So Beautifully’

Marsai Martin is constantly praised by fans for stepping on necks with her fabulous ensembles and never declining face card, and this week was no different.

The “black-ish” actress celebrated turning 19 years old on Aug. 14, and brought in this milestone at the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert in Atlanta. Martin attended the closing night of Yoncé’s three-day stop in the city, which fell on her birthday.

In a photo dump shared on Instagram by Bey’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, she and Martin can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they enjoy the concert.

The Genius Productions founder wore a sparkly silver dress that was tied behind her back. The floor-length gown also had a small slit that rose right above her calves.

Fans say Marsai Martin is ‘growing’ up ‘beautifully’ after new photos show her at a concert. (Pictured: Yvette Noel-Schure and Marsai Martin @yvettenoelschure/Instagram)

Martin’s straight brown hair made her rosy cheeks pop out, and she wore a fully glammed makeup look.

“More flowers to be given out to my trusted friends and fellow publicists @erinpepper and @amprgroup (Vanessa Anderson). It was my honour to welcome your client, the wonderfully brilliant @marsaimartin to the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR ATL final stop,” Noel-Schure’s caption read.

She continued, “What a night celebrating her 19th birthday with her parents, aunts and 60,000+ members of the BeyHive, @michellewilliams and @angiebeyince. I greatly admire the work you have done with this brilliant human. Marsai was literally shocked when the Queen wished her a Happy Birthday again, beautiful Marsai, and I honor you both, Erin and Vanessa. Thank you so much @carolb_martin. What a night.”

Many individuals swarmed Noel-Schure’s comments section, where they zoomed in on Martin’s “growing” beauty and nicely shaped “bawdy.”

“Gosh..she is growing so beautifully and brilliant.”



“Ok body ody ody.”

“She looks amazing.”

“Love, LOVE @marsaimartin This young lady is a class act… ALREADY!!!”

“Not my niece growing up. I see that little bawdy of hers.”

Audiences all over have witnessed Martin confidently grow into the young woman she is today. In a 2020 interview on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the teenager credited her parents, Carol and Joshua Martin, for keeping her head leveled as she marched to the beat of her drum in Hollywood.

