‘Is This Even Allowed’: Marsai Martin Fans Say She Looks All ‘Grown Up’ After Debuting Her New Look

Fans are turning their heads after Marsai Martin confidently showed off her new look online.

On Sunday, July 23, the “black-ish” star debuted her new plum hairstyle on Instagram by sharing a carousel of images to her feed.

Martin’s first photo was a close-up selfie that showed the young adult outside on a terrace as one side of her hair concealed her right eye.

The second photo was a medium shot that featured her looking away from the camera while someone else snapped the flick. For her third picture, Martin can be seen leaning on a countertop as her hand ran through her blown-out hairstyle.

She captioned the photos with one word: “reset.”

Marsai Martin’s new photos prompt fans to notice how much she has “grown up.” (Pictured: @marsaimartin/Instagram)

The “Fantasy Football” star also tagged a professional hairstylist, Ricky Wing, who can be credited with installing this stunning style on Martin.

As of now, her post has attained over one million likes with over 6,000 comments from fans who were mesmerized by this look and by Martin’s beauty.

“Definitely gonna be on some Pinterest mood board this fall. Causeee MAAM.”

“Way too beautiful, is this even allowed.”

Several celebrities such as Yara Shahidi, Meagan Good and City Girls rapper JT decided to leave several heart eyes and loving messages underneath the former child star’s upload as well.

A few other commenters mentioned how much Martin has grown into her own since she first stepped onto the scene at just five years old.

“You’ve grown up right before our eyes, beautiful little self.”

“She is growing up so gracefully. I love her for that.”

“How old is she?”

While the 18-year-old has received immense praise for her lovely glow-up, she previously has faced criticism from those who suggested that she was becoming “too sexy” too quickly for her age.

Last November, the “Saturday!” show producer was called out after she wore lingerie while modeling in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty showcase Vol. 4.

Marsai Martin for Savage X Fenty pic.twitter.com/cTKUdcYi9m — Empower Atlanta Magazine (@empoweratlmag) November 10, 2022

In an interview with Hot 97, Martin remained unbothered by all of the critics who seemed to find an issue with her embracing her newfound womanhood.

“I don’t really care to be completely honest,” the award-winning actress told host Laura Stylez after she was asked about the outrage.

While some social media users continue to police her, Martin continues to focus solely on being booked and busy with different projects.

Recently, she introduced her new glasses and sunglasses line in collaboration with GlassesUSA.com. According to the site, Martin’s lenses range anywhere from $88 to $116.